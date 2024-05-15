Calif. Progressives' 'Fixes' to Policy Backfire Spotlights Self-Perpetuating Lunacy of the...
Nancy Pelosi Among Dems Nervously Cringing After Biden Agreed to Debate Trump
'Seems Like an Issue': CNN Reporter Helps Biden Campaign Push Anti-Trump Debate Merch
Bill Maher Decides to Reshare His 2018 Interview With Stormy Daniels and Things...
TDS Update! Rachel Maddow Spots a New Way Republicans Show They're 'in the...
So Much for 'Make My Day': Check Out Actual List of Biden Campaign...
Antony Blinken Agrees Ukraine's Elections Should Be Indefinitely Delayed to Save Democracy
'Make My Day': Biden Throws Down the Gauntlet, Challenges Trump to a Debate...
Dear GOP: Left and the Media (But We Repeat Ourselves) Will Make 2024...
Harvard, Princeton Both Cave to Hamas Sympathizers in the Name of 'Restorative Justice'
President Joe Biden Lies Again About Inflation When He Took Office
After The Guardian Doxxed Right-Wing Publisher, X User Reminds Us Just HOW AWFUL...
Former Capitol Police Officer Who 'Helped Save Congress on Jan 6' Is Running...
George Stephanopoulos Admits the Deep State Is Real and 'Packed With Patriots'

And You Thought Hot Flashes Were Bad: Sen. Patty Murray Announces Bipartisan Federal Menopause Bill

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on May 15, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Funny how the Democratic Party knows what women are again, but only when it comes to pandering bills that spend more money that we don't have.

Every woman goes through menopause; this is not breaking news. Yeah, it sucks sometimes, but it's part of the circle of life.

Advertisement

What it doesn't need is the government to get involved. We thought the Democratic Party didn't want to get between women and their doctors.

So watch Senator Patty Murphy brag about spending more of our money to address a non-problem.

We don't need this. We don't want this.

Everything the government touches it turns to s**t, and it makes it more expensive.

All of this.

We're just fine on our own, thanks.

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi Among Dems Nervously Cringing After Biden Agreed to Debate Trump
Doug P.
Advertisement

Exactly. Prepare for more expensive treatment and less accessability.

We co-sign.

Far, far away please.

There is no part of our lives the government doesn't think it needs to be involved in.

Americans are struggling to afford food and rent, so let's talk about menopause.

Makes perfect sense.

We'd like to know, too.

'Hot flashes are now illegal.'

Advertisement

So smart.

Can't wait for some trans activist to whine about this being 'exclusionary' to trans women.

Bingo.

They don't really care about us. We're just votes to them.

Tags: HEALTH HEALTH CARE PATTY MURRAY WASHINGTON WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi Among Dems Nervously Cringing After Biden Agreed to Debate Trump
Doug P.
So Much for 'Make My Day': Check Out Actual List of Biden Campaign DEMANDS Before Joe Will Debate Trump
Sam J.
'Seems Like an Issue': CNN Reporter Helps Biden Campaign Push Anti-Trump Debate Merch
Doug P.
TDS Update! Rachel Maddow Spots a New Way Republicans Show They're 'in the Tank for Trump'
Doug P.
Calif. Progressives' 'Fixes' to Policy Backfire Spotlights Self-Perpetuating Lunacy of the Left
Doug P.
After The Guardian Doxxed Right-Wing Publisher, X User Reminds Us Just HOW AWFUL They Truly Are
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi Among Dems Nervously Cringing After Biden Agreed to Debate Trump Doug P.
Advertisement