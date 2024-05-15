And You Thought Hot Flashes Were Bad: Sen. Patty Murray Announces Bipartisan Federal Menopause Bill

Funny how the Democratic Party knows what women are again, but only when it comes to pandering bills that spend more money that we don't have.

Every woman goes through menopause; this is not breaking news. Yeah, it sucks sometimes, but it's part of the circle of life.

What it doesn't need is the government to get involved. We thought the Democratic Party didn't want to get between women and their doctors.

So watch Senator Patty Murphy brag about spending more of our money to address a non-problem.

Menopause is something every woman goes through—and yet, for too long, it has been overlooked, underinvested in, and left behind. So I introduced a bipartisan bill to change that. pic.twitter.com/VFUzEPonIj — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) May 13, 2024

We don't need this. We don't want this.

Everything the government touches it turns to s**t, and it makes it more expensive.

No, "menopause" isn't a bad word.



"More Government" is, however, a very bad idea. And its being a source of "reliable" information is a very bad joke.



There is ZERO legitimate, Constitutionally defined federal Government role in menopause.



Spare us your "help" and our dollars! — Nan "MAGA Republican" Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) May 14, 2024

All of this.

Women have been going through menopause for thousands of years we don’t need our government to get involved in it FFS🤦🏼‍♀️ — truth matters more than feelings (@carrilit1) May 13, 2024

We're just fine on our own, thanks.

If the federal government gets involved in menopause it'll just mean that everything a woman needs to get through it is going to cost 100x more than it would otherwise and absolutely NONE of it will be covered by any insurance policy. — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) May 14, 2024

Exactly. Prepare for more expensive treatment and less accessability.

Patty, can I call you Patty?



Please just stay out of our lives.



Thank you.



Sincerely,



Menopausal women everywhere — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) May 15, 2024

We co-sign.

And here you are getting the government involved in yet another thing it does NOT need to poke its nose in. Go away! — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) May 14, 2024

Far, far away please.

As a menopausal woman the idea that I need the government to pay attention to this is flat out insulting, intrusive and just plain nuts. — GretaS (@sasso333) May 15, 2024

There is no part of our lives the government doesn't think it needs to be involved in.

Tackling the important issues. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 15, 2024

Americans are struggling to afford food and rent, so let's talk about menopause.

Makes perfect sense.

What part of the constitution are you torturing to think the federal govt has that power? — Apparatchik-Fil-A (@EJay70) May 14, 2024

We'd like to know, too.

"I've written a bill to outlaw menopause" https://t.co/t2aDL3eOOw — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) May 15, 2024

'Hot flashes are now illegal.'

Democrats Against Menopause is such a smart take https://t.co/ttdshN74NK — Nick Searcy, RESURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) May 15, 2024

So smart.

Wait so you’re not a woman unless you go through menopause?



Interesting!



.@jk_Rowling will be happy to discover she has a new ally in recognizing that men can’t become women. https://t.co/2ceUVGyRwx — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 15, 2024

Can't wait for some trans activist to whine about this being 'exclusionary' to trans women.

This is Democrats pretending to care about women, while they strip us of our Title IX rights and dignity as real women. https://t.co/rReIJRAWxN — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) May 15, 2024

Bingo.

They don't really care about us. We're just votes to them.