Media LAPDOGS: Philadelphia Inquirer Says Biden 'Erroneously' Claimed Inflation Was 9% Twi...
Morehouse College Speaker Calls for Permanent Cease Fire in Gaza and CLUELESS Joe...
Patty Murray Magically Knows What a Woman Is Again As She Pushes Female...
Class Is in Session! Nikole Hannah-Jones SCHOOLED After Making Brain-Dead Claim About Weal...
WOOF! 'Biden Wins' Account Has Said Some Dumb Stuff in the Past But...
Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems...
Jill Biden's Speech Pandering to the Teacher's Union Just Solidified My Vote FOR...
GRRL ... Rachel Bitecofer DRAGGED Impressively for Embarrassing Attempt at Getting Harriso...
BRAVO! James Woods' Brutally Honest Critique of AOC's 'Beyond CRINGE' Rambling is Hilariou...
And BOOM Goes the Dynamite --> Black American Responds to NFL Condemning Harrison...
AP Reports That Noncitizen Voting Has Become a GOP Talking Point Even Though...
Greta Van Susteren Asks If Jake Tapper's the Right Choice to Be Moderating...
DA Kim Foxx Wouldn't Prosecute Over Drug or Weapons Found During a Routine...
CNN's Jim Acosta Points Out the Double-Standard of Colin Kaepernick Being Banned From...

Get the Man a Dictionary: Bill Kristol Proves He's CLUELESS About What the Word 'Fascism' Actually Means

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on May 19, 2024
Townhall Media

Poor Bill Kristol. Donald Trump has absolutely broken his brain.

How do we know? Well, we have ample evidence demonstrating Trump lives in his head rent-free.

Here's another one for the pile:

Advertisement

Just so we're clear on this, saying the nation belongs to the people is now 'fascism'? 

Please, explain that to us, Bill.

If you look up 'useful idiots' in the dictionary, it'll be a pic of Kristol.

We thought they loved democracy.

Recommended

Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Advertisement

No, he's not the adult here.

But Kristol is on the side of the communists and criminals now, so it's a problem.

Peak Bill Kristol.

Remember when he was a conservative?

But they're so afraid of him and his arguments -- which can be attacked and debated -- they resort to screams of 'fascism!' instead.

Oof. Harsh, but true.

He's one of them, for sure.

Advertisement

Very incredible, isn't it?

Never. It's amazing to watch how many people have completely betrayed every position they previously held because Trump -- a brief blip in the history of this country -- became president, and might be president again.

Just incredible.

No, he doesn't. That's painfully clear.

Tags: 2024 BILL KRISTOL DONALD TRUMP ELECTION FASCISM VOTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Media LAPDOGS: Philadelphia Inquirer Says Biden 'Erroneously' Claimed Inflation Was 9% Twice in One Week
Amy Curtis
Class Is in Session! Nikole Hannah-Jones SCHOOLED After Making Brain-Dead Claim About Wealth and Jobs
Sam J.
Morehouse College Speaker Calls for Permanent Cease Fire in Gaza and CLUELESS Joe Biden Seal Claps
justmindy
Patty Murray Magically Knows What a Woman Is Again As She Pushes Female Crash Test Dummy Legislation
Amy Curtis
And BOOM Goes the Dynamite --> Black American Responds to NFL Condemning Harrison Butker's Speech (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG Sam J.
Advertisement