Get the Man a Dictionary: Bill Kristol Proves He's CLUELESS About What the Word 'Fascism' Actually Means

Poor Bill Kristol. Donald Trump has absolutely broken his brain.

How do we know? Well, we have ample evidence demonstrating Trump lives in his head rent-free.

Here's another one for the pile:

“This is not a nation that belongs to them. This is a nation that totally belongs to you.”



None dare call it fascism. https://t.co/eeE40q7FAR — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 18, 2024

Just so we're clear on this, saying the nation belongs to the people is now 'fascism'?

Please, explain that to us, Bill.

Yes Bill. Fascism is the marriage of government and corporate power. Saying the country belongs to regular citizens is literally its opposite. You fool. When you complete PoliSci 101, come back and we will explain useful !d!ots. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) May 19, 2024

If you look up 'useful idiots' in the dictionary, it'll be a pic of Kristol.

Fascism isn't when a nation belongs to its people. You're thinking of democracy. The thing that you and your ilk tried to push onto every middle eastern country was fascism, led by your cronies. — Ran Harpaz (@RanHarpaz) May 19, 2024

We thought they loved democracy.

You claim yourself a serious political pundit yet drop this loaded term on a guy who’s already been president and the only “fascism” that was done was the leftist medical “experts” that Trump stupidly trusted for their wisdom in handling a plandemic.



You’re not the adult. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) May 19, 2024

No, he's not the adult here.

“This is not a nation that belongs to communist and criminals” is neither fascist nor controversial — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) May 18, 2024

But Kristol is on the side of the communists and criminals now, so it's a problem.

Bill Kristol simping for commies is peak Bill Kristol. — Pablo (@Pablo_1791) May 18, 2024

Peak Bill Kristol.

Remember when he was a conservative?

I’d prefer that you attacked his ideas rather than fling thought-substituting cliches like “fascism,” the most overused and misused word in the American political lexicon. — Moog Rogue (@moogrogue) May 18, 2024

But they're so afraid of him and his arguments -- which can be attacked and debated -- they resort to screams of 'fascism!' instead.

According to the polls, I think he's talking to ALL Americans. — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) May 18, 2024

Oof. Harsh, but true.

Saying a nation belongs to the people is now "fascism."



Bill is the Founding Father of the coming Idiocracy. https://t.co/o6yw1xS4VV — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) May 19, 2024

He's one of them, for sure.

Trump makes the basic political statement that the country belongs to the voters and not political elites and criminals, and Bill thinks that’s fascism.



Incredible. https://t.co/rsNoEMIXJX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 19, 2024

Very incredible, isn't it?

The hyperbolism from anti-Trumpists never ceases to amaze. https://t.co/0erAHirLOh — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 19, 2024

Never. It's amazing to watch how many people have completely betrayed every position they previously held because Trump -- a brief blip in the history of this country -- became president, and might be president again.

Just incredible.

You don’t know what fascism means? https://t.co/fjZ0BkVGAf — RBe (@RBPundit) May 19, 2024

No, he doesn't. That's painfully clear.