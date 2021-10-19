Glenn Youngkin has gone on the offense, and we sorta love it.

Terry McAuliffe has done so much sh*t-talking and lying, it’s good to see someone shut him down. And even better when that someone is the candidate Terry has been lying about from day one. Remember when Terry called people’s concerns about CRT a ‘racist dog whistle’?

Asked Youngkin abt his reax to McAuliffe calling critical race theory a “racist dog whistle”: “I’m not going to be lectured by a guy on race who literally called for Gov. Northam’s resignation for blackface & then turned around and accepted his endorsement & campaigns with him” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 18, 2021

Awww yes, that’s right. After Northam was busted for wearing blackface (and possibly a klan robe, he couldn’t remember which), McAuliffe called for ol’ Ralph TO RESIGN.

But he didn’t.

And now he’s running around Virginia campaigning with him like they’re the best of friends.

Huh.

More Youngkin: “And he’s actually got a guy running for attorney general right now [Mark Herring] who admits to wearing blackface.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 18, 2021

Oh yeah, that too. Herring admitted he wore blackface.

Nothing like a bunch of rich old white men, two of whom we know wore blackface, pretending to care about people of color in Virginia.

Youngkin: “So Terry McAuliffe can go down and sit in front of the mirror and ask himself why he called for Ralph Northam’s resignation when he was accused of blackface and then turning around and giving him a big hug and saying you’re on my team.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) October 18, 2021

Sit down.

What he said.

And we all know how much Ralphie loves his masks.

Or blackface.

Or Hell, both.

