Terry McAuliffe has definitely called for an all-hands on deck with his campaign for Virginia governor. You’d think in a supposedly blue state like Virginia he wouldn’t have to bring in the bigs (pun intended with Abrams, oh deal with it) and yet here we are.

Folks, I'm excited to announce that President Obama will be joining me in Richmond NEXT SATURDAY October 23rd for a GOTV event. Sign up to learn more here: https://t.co/ktMja6QqK7 pic.twitter.com/UvD88uQKD2 — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) October 12, 2021

Interesting how Jill Biden is coming since Terry just blamed her husband for screwing up his campaign. And what’s even more interesting is that the guy who isn’t from Virginia thinks bringing in other people who are not from Virginia will help him in Virginia.

Not to mention Obama is coming to Richmond, a historically very blue area.

You’d think Terry wouldn’t need help in those areas, right?

Where's Biden, Terry? — James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) October 12, 2021

Huh.

Seems people’s reactions to this ‘exciting news’ are about the same as ours.

🤣🤡 that won't help you. Virginians don't trust you, are fed up with all of your gaslighting and want all new leadership. (Why won't the most beloved Democratic Gov Doug Wilder campaign and endorse you?) #YoungkinForVAGovernor — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) October 12, 2021

“Folks” – Drink! — James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) October 12, 2021

*snickers*

***

