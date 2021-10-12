Terry McAuliffe has definitely called for an all-hands on deck with his campaign for Virginia governor. You’d think in a supposedly blue state like Virginia he wouldn’t have to bring in the bigs (pun intended with Abrams, oh deal with it) and yet here we are.

Folks.

Watch:

Interesting how Jill Biden is coming since Terry just blamed her husband for screwing up his campaign. And what’s even more interesting is that the guy who isn’t from Virginia thinks bringing in other people who are not from Virginia will help him in Virginia.

Not to mention Obama is coming to Richmond, a historically very blue area.

You’d think Terry wouldn’t need help in those areas, right?

Huh.

Seems people’s reactions to this ‘exciting news’ are about the same as ours.

*snickers*

***

