As Twitchy readers know, a story broke Monday about a ninth-grade girl who was allegedly raped by ‘a boy in a skirt’ who was allowed in her bathroom because of Loudoun County’s transgender policies. The story itself is just awful:

On May 28 at Loudoun County Stone Bridge High School @LCPSOfficial a ninth grade girl was allegedly raped by a boy who was in the girls’ bathroom. https://t.co/1EyMQiQeYe — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

Fight For Schools is a local parent group in Virginia led by Ian Prior who has been fighting CRT and other inappropriate policies in the school district, and they have been on the ground with all of this from the get-go. They released their own thread about what happened with Smith and his daughter … and even mention that this could have happened to another student as well.

The school @LCPSOfficial called the victim’s father, Scott Smith, and told him that they would handle the incident in house his reaction led the school to call the police who took his daughter to the emergency room where a sexual assault was confirmed by a rape kit — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

On May 28, the principal of Stone Bridge high School @LCPSOfficial sent an email to parents saying that there had been an incident in the office and that there was no threat to the student body – it contained no indication of a sexual assault in school earlier that day. — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

The girl’s alleged rapist was allegedly charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one could of anal sodomy and one count of forcible felatio — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

Scott Smith attended the June 22 @LCPSOfficial Meeting to tell the school board about what happened to his daughter. At the meeting, a local activist, Jackie Schworm, allegedly told Smith that: she did not believe his daughter; and that she would destroy his family business. — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

We’re sadly not shocked by this because it’s these people that have been forming lists of parents to destroy if they don’t support CRT.

This caused Smith to become enraged and had an altercation with a PO and being arrested for disorderly conduct. Photos of him led to him becoming the poster child of angry parents and justification for DOJ to label parents at school board meetings as “domestic terrorists” — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

The county prosecutor, @biberajbb, who has a personal relationship with many LCPS school board members pushed for jail time for Smith even though she ran on a platform of ending “mass incarceration” — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

In July @biberajbb released Peter Lollobrigido on a $5,000 secured bond while facing charges of strangulation, abduction, and assault on a family member. Peter finished the job in September and murdered that family member while out on that $5,000 bond — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

@biberajbb, when she attempted to secure jail time for Scott Smith, knew what had happened to his daughter in the girls’ bathroom of Stone Bridge High School @LCPSOfficial on May 28 — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

On October 6, @LoudounSheriff announced that a teenager from Ashburn had been charged in sexual battery and abduction of a fellow student at Broad Run High School @LCPSOfficial — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

The assailant in the assault at Broad Run High School is allegedly the same boy who assaulted Scott Smith’s daughter on May 28 at Stone Bridge High School @LCPSOfficial — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

June 22 @LCPSOfficial meeting, Beth Barts asked @DrSZiegler if LCPS has assaults in its bathrooms and locker rooms. @DrSZiegler responded that he didn't have records of assaults occurring in our restrooms — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

Any sane person would be angry if their child had been assaulted, then accused of lying but somehow, someway, that makes Smith a ‘domestic terrorist’ in the eyes of the Biden administration.

Notwithstanding the fact that Scott Smith’s daughter had been allegedly raped on May 28 in the girls’ bathroom of Stone Bridge High School. @LCPSOfficial @DrSZiegler — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

Further, at the June 22 @LCPSOfficial meeting, Chair @brendalsheridan asked Superintendent @DrSZiegler “have we had any issues involving transgender students in our bathrooms and locker rooms”. @DrSZiegler responded “we have not had any issues to my knowledge” — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

This is notwithstanding that Scott Smith’s daughter had been allegedly raped by a boy who identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in the girls’ bathroom of Stone Bridge High School @LCPSOfficial — Fight For Schools (@fightforschools) October 12, 2021

