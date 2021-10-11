If you ever wondered what would happen when a president appoints people based on their sex, color, or persuasion, look no further than the disaster that is Joe Biden’s administration. We all know he didn’t pick Pete Buttigieg because of his experience with transportation issues …

Monica Crowley sent him a very friendly yet super painful tweet:

Not as easy as you thought, eh Pete?

Trending

Where ARE the trains? We thought Joe and his pal Pete were big fans of the choo-choos.

Surely the bigger issue here is something to do with EQUITY, right?

There ya’ go.

Heh.

***

Related:

A new record! Here’s what happened when they kept track of the number of times Terry McAuliffe mentioned Trump in just 1 interview and LOL

Another one bites the dust! Christina Pushaw so badly NUKES NPR journo who came after HER for her Southwest Airlines tweet he blocks and RUUUNS

DRINK! CNN’s Dana Bash’s REACTION when Terry McAuliffe brings up Trump AGAIN during his #VAGov interview is actually HILARIOUS (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenmandateMonica CrowleyPete ButtigiegtransportationTruckersvaccine