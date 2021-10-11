If you ever wondered what would happen when a president appoints people based on their sex, color, or persuasion, look no further than the disaster that is Joe Biden’s administration. We all know he didn’t pick Pete Buttigieg because of his experience with transportation issues …

Monica Crowley sent him a very friendly yet super painful tweet:

Hi @SecretaryPete I know you probably thought being Secy of Transportation would be a pretty sleepy gig. But we've got a supply chain crisis, overwhelmed ports, a trucker shortage, airline workers walking out over the vax mandate, & sky-high gas prices. Thoughts? — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 11, 2021

Not as easy as you thought, eh Pete?

Taught, our apologies! The late Buttigieg was a Marxist and infused it in his teachings. https://t.co/Bs4tiRyoDk — Percy Dovetonsils (@therightreader) October 11, 2021

yeah pete, step it up a notch, really!!! — Dave Horan (@DaveHoran1) October 11, 2021

Where are the trains? Are they close to where I got out of the SUV and got my bike out to ride and hopefully made people think I was a eco friendly cyclist? — Rick Fritschy (@retromodern2) October 11, 2021

Where ARE the trains? We thought Joe and his pal Pete were big fans of the choo-choos.

Nailed it, Monica. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 11, 2021

We'll do some roundtables to bring an all-inclusiveness to the issues raised. /s — Dale_Atkins (@datkins129) October 11, 2021

Surely the bigger issue here is something to do with EQUITY, right?

maybe we should attach some pronouns to these issues and he'll pay attention to them. — Dave McCulloch 🇺🇸 (@dtmcculloch) October 11, 2021

There ya’ go.

Why does he worry? He’s got his bicycle. — lauralamaye (@lauralamaye) October 11, 2021

Heh.

***

Related:

A new record! Here’s what happened when they kept track of the number of times Terry McAuliffe mentioned Trump in just 1 interview and LOL

Another one bites the dust! Christina Pushaw so badly NUKES NPR journo who came after HER for her Southwest Airlines tweet he blocks and RUUUNS

DRINK! CNN’s Dana Bash’s REACTION when Terry McAuliffe brings up Trump AGAIN during his #VAGov interview is actually HILARIOUS (watch)