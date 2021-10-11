As Twitchy reported earlier, even CNN’s Dana Bash couldn’t help but notice how much Terry McAwful talks about Trump … even though he’s running against Youngkin. He’s likely hoping to cash in on the anti-Trump fear that allegedly saved Newsom’s bacon in California BUT Virginia is an entirely different ‘beast.’

Youngkin shared this footage counting the number of times McAuliffe brings up Trump and it’s seriously hilarious.

Watch:

Terry McAuliffe just set a new record for the most mentions of Trump in a single interview. Count 'em! We need a governor focused on helping Virginia families build a brighter future — not a career politician focused on the past. pic.twitter.com/XzU7nZFopk — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) October 11, 2021

Sorry, Terry, Trump just ISN’T into you … anymore.

Funny how Terry is the only guy in the race who Trump has given tens of thousands of dollars to.

And not funny ha ha, funny PATHETIC.

