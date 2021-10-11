Governor Ron DeSantis’ press secretary and all-around bada*s Christina Pushaw was openly tweeting about the sickout affecting airlines, especially Southwest Airlines.

Even though our friends in the media (and at Southwest Airlines) kept insisting it was the weather that caused them to cancel 1000+ flights.

Weather issues.

If you’re in denial about aviation workers going on strike because of the Biden mandates, wait until all the truck drivers go on strike. Get back to me about “weather issues” when there’s no food in your local grocery store 😑 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 11, 2021

As usual, our favorite press secretary triggered a good many yahoos in the media and on the Left, but she really REALLY got under the skin of this guy.

Just had to block the spokesperson for my governor. She had been trolling me for most of the last hour after I basically asked her to tweet responsibly. If you know me and my radio work I'm very very fair with Gov. DeSantis. And I will continue to be. But this was too much. — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) October 11, 2021

He asked her to tweet responsibly.

Really?

LOL.

And his treatment of DeSantis?

Yeah, super fair.

Spoiler alert: NPR churnalist is not, in fact, “very very fair with Gov. DeSantis.” Nor is it this man’s place to “ask me to tweet responsibly.” (He thought I was irresponsible for tweeting that the weather didn’t cause the flights to be cancelled.) pic.twitter.com/HkerZGl0DT — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 11, 2021

WHOOOO BOY is right.

Heh.

She so badly upset him that he not only blocked her, but then went on some tweet rant about her.

Third person I've ever blocked, which is weird. I'm sure I'll still get residual damage coming in but yeah, this is weird. — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) October 11, 2021

Weird.

TLDR: She said mass Southwest flight cancelations were bc of vax mandates walk-outs. But she said this was not confirmed. But she shared it! And then she reworked message as more info came. I say: Wait for facts, then tweet. That's the responsible thing. Now I'm a "churnalist" — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) October 11, 2021

Dude was always a churnalist.

Just sayin’.

Christina is 473-0 against the churnalists lol — Florida-Based (@GovChad) October 11, 2021

And counting, lol.

He really should tweet more responsibly.

Wait for facts, then tweet. (Christina sharing this tweet is what prompted Danny to block her.) https://t.co/mcqODKcXKV pic.twitter.com/4MQJRQ7kOf — Max (@MaxNordau) October 11, 2021

Oops.

True story: He blocked her when she started dredging up his questionable old tweets. 😱 https://t.co/7q9iYFdBUd — KG (@kgfreestate) October 11, 2021

About that …

Yikes 😳 it’s always the woke corporate media hall monitors who have the most questionable histories https://t.co/NuEnCfDuVW — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 11, 2021

Wow.

Omg tell me more about spreading misinformation, amazing NPR journalist 🧡 https://t.co/q0jBgJfwfS — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 11, 2021

Tell me the facts, NPR churnalist. https://t.co/eAgTbjTtnm — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 11, 2021

Oh he’s mad for being called out.

“Wait for facts, then Tweet. That’s the responsible thing.” – says the journalist who hyped up Rebekah Jones and the Russia Collusion Hoax https://t.co/a7nDAqoJqf — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 11, 2021

Dude got PUSHAWED.

Apparently, it’s a verb now.

Almost as bad as being Twitchied.

Almost.

***

