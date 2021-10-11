Not entirely sure what Erick Erickson was thinking here …

I understand vaccine hesitancy and resentment about mandates. Here's the one I don't understand. I know multiple people who were going to get the vaccine until they were mandated to. Now they're in "you can't tell me what to do" mode. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 9, 2021

Say what?

You’d think Erick of all people would know better and yet he doesn’t.

Opposing overreach and literal tyranny are just people being in ‘you can’t tell me what to do’ mode?

Dude.

C’mon.

Even those of us who have gotten the vaccine on the Right should oppose the government mandating it for others. This ain’t rocket science.

When we saw the level of lies that the government would resort to (95% efficacy, two shots and done, better immunity than prior infection), we had reason to revaluate everything. Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus. — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) October 9, 2021

That too.

"Don't tell me what to do" is one of the most basic human reactions to force or coercion. Have you never met a teenager before, Erick? pic.twitter.com/n1ALbWuxAh — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 10, 2021

One of the best movies ever …

It’s also deeply rooted in our American Culture. — B-30 (@Wu1f_tketkr) October 10, 2021

We went to war when they taxed our tea too much.

Just sayin’.

Taking away someone's autonomy makes one think twice. @EWErickson. We also know more now. The vaccine doesn't stop infection, transmission, hospitalization or possible death. — NolaMom 🐊💐🐊💐🐊 (@pedsscrub) October 9, 2021

It’s called medical tyranny. I don’t respond well to boot on my neck. — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) October 10, 2021

Gee, imagine that. Government telling people what to do and the people tell the government to go pound sand. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) October 10, 2021

It is being used as a means to control people. It has nothing to do with health or science. Unions, USPS, Congress, illegal immigrants are all exempt. The natural immune is not exempt? — Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) October 9, 2021

But that’s different or something.

This is the attitude that created America and has kept up free. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 9, 2021

So far.

Too bad it seems to be dwindling.

Government offers everyone a free chicken dinner. Government says everyone must eat their chicken dinner or lose their career and many other things.

See the difference? — Cages. It's all cages. (@IAMISjp) October 10, 2021

Because “you can’t tell me what to do” is more important than the vaccine. It’s no longer about covid, it’s about freedom. — Show Me Your “A-List Preferred Status” (@txsalth2o) October 9, 2021

It's called believing in Informed Consent for everyone, and personal action consistent with it. — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) October 9, 2021

What he said.

***

Related:

DRINK! CNN’s Dana Bash’s REACTION when Terry McAuliffe brings up Trump AGAIN during his #VAGov interview is actually HILARIOUS (watch)

‘Even stupid people think THIS is stupid’: Cori Bush DRAGGED for dumbest spin of them ALL on Biden’s completely failed joke of a jobs report

Gosh, it looks like Southwest Airlines may have tried to cover up the MASSIVE anti-mandate sickout that impacted 1000+ flights