Slate is gonna Slate … yup.

But c’mon, HA HA HA HA.

Remember when Joe told us he had a plan to beat the virus on day one? That he wouldn’t shut our country down he’d shut down the virus? But hey, Slate’s Will Saletan wants everyone to know that we’re at a ‘low ebb’ in Biden’s presidency and that a year from now it will be SUPER RAD.

Don’t laugh too hard.

Prediction: We’re at a low ebb in Biden’s presidency. Soon the infrastructure and reconciliation bills will pass. A year from now, COVID will be largely under control, supply chains will be restored, and the Afghan collapse will be forgotten. I could be wrong, but that’s my bet. — Will Saletan (@saletan) October 11, 2021

Dude.

Inflation isn't known to resend quickly, and the introduction of both of those bills (as they are) will only drive it upwards. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 12, 2021

But but but … this is just a low ebb of Joe’s presidency and stuff. It doesn’t mean he sucks big time or anything.

This. ^

I …I thought Biden had a plan to defeat Covid from day 1? He told us we needed to replace Donald Trump because he had 9 months, and people were still dying! But your cool with giving Joe 2 years. This whole Prediction tweet should've been called a wish list. — Will Not Comply (@estbom) October 12, 2021

Notice the timing would be right before the midterms.

Democrats are nervous.

They should be.

Trying to frame a narrative that flies in the face of direct observation and daily interaction is a bold move. Futile, but bold — Scott "McCarthy was Right about Ds and Liberals" (@ScottC20012) October 12, 2021

Bold move, Cotton.

That's the spirit. Hang in there. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 12, 2021

Heh!

I’m sure he won’t bungle some other foreign policy issue & world peace will finally be achieved in cooperation with the CCP.

🥸

🙄

you clearly don’t care about the Afghan people & you make it sound like forgetting about them is a good thing. — Ellie 🌅💭👣 (@Maestra_Momma) October 12, 2021

That assumes a level of basic competence that has not been demonstrated by the administration to this point. — Johnny 👻 Phantom (@jhfenton) October 12, 2021

Aw, honey. Nice to have dreams. — melvis 🇺🇲 (@wxmel) October 12, 2021

You keep dreamin’!

***

