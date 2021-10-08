Did you guys know that back in 2003 the majority of Americans trusted the media?

Seriously.

According to this chart, 54% of us trusted them.

Then there was a serious drop …

They never really recuperated from that major drop, but looking at this, their numbers right now are only higher than what we saw in 2016, and we know what happened THAT year.

What could it be?

Hrm.

Brian Stelter is trying to figure it out … and blaming Dan Rather.

Brian … my dude … get a mirror.

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOOBOY.

That was actually funny from Jon Favreau.

Dammit.

***

