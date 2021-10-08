Did you guys know that back in 2003 the majority of Americans trusted the media?

Seriously.

According to this chart, 54% of us trusted them.

Then there was a serious drop …

They never really recuperated from that major drop, but looking at this, their numbers right now are only higher than what we saw in 2016, and we know what happened THAT year.

TIL: there was a ten-point drop in Americans' trust in the media between 2003 and 2004, which was never recovered. https://t.co/4yHT7PQblZ pic.twitter.com/A9NrbRBLxG — Tom Gara (@tomgara) October 7, 2021

What could it be?

Hrm.

Brian Stelter is trying to figure it out … and blaming Dan Rather.

Rathergate? War? Or both — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 7, 2021

Brian … my dude … get a mirror.

You literally use @DanRather on your show, called reliable sources, and treat him as though he should be respected cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/pmrPfhvqSi — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 8, 2021

The fact that Americans are actually smarter than people who 'claim' to be 'journalists.' We've caught MANY 'journalists' in absolute lies and pushing absolute propaganda. Corporate media destroyed real journalism. You let it. You ARE it. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) October 8, 2021

It's you, dude. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) October 8, 2021

and Brian Stelter, and … https://t.co/yewMzQHgR9 — Stacy Da Costa (@spegums) October 8, 2021

Maybe it was CNNs wall of soldier death? https://t.co/398LtkybWH — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) October 8, 2021

Well at least they’ve learned their lesson since then! — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 7, 2021

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

HOOBOY.

That was actually funny from Jon Favreau.

Dammit.

***

