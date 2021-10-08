White creator of ‘Dear White People’ (who knew?!) has announced she will boycott Netflix over Dave Chappelle’s special.

Let the irony of that sit for just a moment …

#DearWhitePeople showrunner @JaclynPMoore announced Wednesday she would be boycotting Netflix over Dave Chappelle’s transphobic new special. She opened up to Variety’s @marcmalkin about why she’s taking a stand against the “dangerous” rhetoric. https://t.co/hzrcIZmjw5 pic.twitter.com/qPTu2uH6NC — Variety (@Variety) October 7, 2021

From Variety:

“After the Chappelle special, I can’t do this anymore. I won’t work for @netflix again as long as they keep promoting and profiting from dangerous transphobic content,” she wrote on Instagram. She also tweeted, “I love so many of the people I’ve worked with at Netflix. Brilliant people and executives who have been collaborative and fought for important art….But I’ve been thrown against walls because, “I’m not a ‘real’ woman.” I’ve had beer bottles thrown at me. So, @netflix, I’m done.” I talked to Moore on Thursday afternoon from New Orleans, where she is working on the Peacock reboot of “Queer As Folk.”

Not sure how well she thought this would go over …

Not to take away from the discussion around the problems with Dave's new material but SO many questions about what the hell happened to #DearWhitePeople were answered. Why is there a White show runner for a Black show critiquing White Student Culture from a Black POV? https://t.co/9aow4pNM07 — Jermaine Jupiter | Career Coach & Tech Recruiter (@JermaineJupiter) October 8, 2021

Fair question.

Was wondering why I hadn't heard much about the new season of #DearWhitePeople but I just finished the first episode and, um – I understand now. pic.twitter.com/C10YQyhTa7 — Ten Toes ⬇️ ✊🏾 (@yeahwhatevaman) October 5, 2021

Sounds like Season 4 is a dud.

And now that they’re all finding out who the creator really is?

Also a dud.

When Black people find out #DearWhitePeople is run by a White dude and has canceled a Black Man!! Ahhhhh LOLOLOLOL! pic.twitter.com/VgUPygJmbl — Frankie_da_pug 🇺🇲☠ 💯 Follow Back Patriots 🗽 (@Frankie_da_pug) October 8, 2021

White dude trying to cancel a Black man.

Sums it up.

A white man in a dress made a show called #DearWhitePeople to speak on behalf of Black People? Now they're attempting to attack a prominent loved black man in the black community? Lol, the irony https://t.co/R56pwplAuc — CryptographyAC_ (@CryptographyAC_) October 8, 2021

Intersectional identity politics.

Yup.

Ironic ain’t it?

The story here isnt the boycott, its finding out who the showrunner of #DearWhitePeople is https://t.co/vPihj5EUVw — Mr. West (@JaeQuest) October 8, 2021

See what we mean?

The show wasn’t Goood nowway and I see why 😂 #DearWhitePeople pic.twitter.com/X64zZpYNx8 — 🔑nen (@5amKeenen) October 8, 2021

The fact that this is who was behind that show explains a lot. https://t.co/QimzQfiJhR — Olaromola🇳🇬 (@abike1999) October 7, 2021

Don’t it?

And Dave Chapelle wins again. Heh.

***

