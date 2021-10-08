This is the best thing we’ve seen from TikTok maybe ever.
And we really really really really (REALLY!) hope it’s real because we know for a fact there are plenty of officers out there who feel this way but it’s so good …
We know you guys will love it too.
Watch it – it’s short.
Omg this guy👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Wait for it😎😎😎😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/XAZcWz8IGi
— ✨🦅Jordyn🦅✨™️ (@JT4USA) October 7, 2021
What a giver.
LOVE THIS.
Man, that's some major BS right there. I was going to start a business of removing Biden/Harris bumper stickers for $10 a pop. He's cutting into my gig! And before you say no one will pay $10, remember, they did vote for Biden, so….
— Lets Go Brandon – 2A Deplorable – Greg (@Im_bonafide) October 7, 2021
DAGUMMIT!
LOL!!! that's too much
— Shadowbanned/Deboosted/Throttled (@clamsroll) October 7, 2021
— 🇺🇸 I am Sam I am 🇺🇸 (@IamSamIam1969) October 7, 2021
My faith in law enforcement is restored 😁
— Andrew Francesconi (@AWFSCORPIO19) October 7, 2021
I hope this is real – because it’s spectacular
— DPS (@DSul47) October 8, 2021
Amen.
#BOOM!!! 🔥👊🤣👊🔥
— 🇺🇸🏴L.T.D.🇨🇿🇸🇰 (@76kal91) October 7, 2021
That's my man! 👏👍💪
— Johan G (@JohanGfuerte) October 7, 2021
I cannot breathe. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Dan Soderholm (@dan_soderholm) October 8, 2021
Hell yeah!
— Janut (@teknicality) October 7, 2021
Awesome 😎👍
— Rob (@Rob58931814) October 8, 2021
It really is.
Happy Friday!
***
Related:
‘Who wants to tell him? LOL’: Brian Stelter can’t figure out WHY American’s trust in the media keeps going down (blames Dan Rather?)
‘Your tears, as ALWAYS, are delicious’: Rick Wilson throws a FIT in thread admitting ‘Trump wins’ because 1/6 commission is ‘dead already’
*SAD TROMBONE* Netflix trans-employee’s thread basically accusing Dave Chappelle and Netflix of ‘abetting murder’ BACKFIRES