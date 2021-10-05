Even teachers like ‘Brandon’. ROFL.

Seems these thousands of teachers aren’t too happy with Joe Biden … or Bill de Blasio either.

Watch and listen:

LET’S GO BRANDON … AND MARIO?

EL OH EL.

Interesting how the union, the one Biden has been pandering and caving to for decades, allowed these teachers to be let go. You’d think the union they paid to protect them and their jobs would have stepped in but nope.

Indeed it is.

Heh.

Sadly, this is likely the truth. They voted for the very people who took their jobs away.

Maybe this will finally wake them up?

Red pill, anyone?

Amen.

Just like all of those college football games.

Brandon is a popular dude.

***

