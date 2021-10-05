Even teachers like ‘Brandon’. ROFL.

Seems these thousands of teachers aren’t too happy with Joe Biden … or Bill de Blasio either.

Watch and listen:

Massive crowd in from of the Department of Education gather after 1000s of teachers Lost their jobs after not getting the shot.

They chant " F×CK JOE BIDEN AND DE BLASIO "#COVID #fjb #nyc pic.twitter.com/8QvlmjOvtW — Leeroy Johnson (@LeeroyPress) October 4, 2021

LET’S GO BRANDON … AND MARIO?

EL OH EL.

Interesting how the union, the one Biden has been pandering and caving to for decades, allowed these teachers to be let go. You’d think the union they paid to protect them and their jobs would have stepped in but nope.

Indeed it is.

Heh.

Yet they support their ideals and voted for those losers…. — Psalmster023 (@psalmster023) October 5, 2021

Sadly, this is likely the truth. They voted for the very people who took their jobs away.

I’m sorry I don’t feel sorry for them. They voted for both of the them. Elections have consequences. Unfortunately, this past election is killing our country. — Cindi (@ten4cin) October 5, 2021

Maybe this will finally wake them up?

Red pill, anyone?

Those teachers out there protesting are the only teachers that I want too see in a classroom. The others are going to steer our kids straight in to the grip of communism and that's far more dangerous. — Nunya (@Anna72823388) October 5, 2021

The divide in the country is insane…I am vaccinated I have friends and family who chose not to get it…we should have a choice and not an ultimatum — Janine L Doherty Bilotti (@J9DC) October 4, 2021

Amen.

We need to stand up to these mandates. Good for them! 💪 — Brenda Coomes (@coomes_brenda) October 5, 2021

Standing up for your individual freedom to choose!!! — Yamil Dominguez (@Yamil68951162) October 5, 2021

Lots of “Let’s go, Brandon” chants there 🤔 — Michael Sabat 🇺🇸 (@FreeMikeLive) October 5, 2021

Just like all of those college football games.

Brandon is a popular dude.

***

