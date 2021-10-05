In case you were wondering if Ana Navarro is still a harpy hag from Hades … yup. Apparently the host of The View who tested positive for COVID but then didn’t thinks it’s ‘beyond the pail’ (pale) to chase someone into a bathroom.

Except, ya’ know, Kyrsten Sinema who had it comin’.

If only Kyrsten’s skirt wasn’t so short, right?

Maybe pails are bad in her world?

Heh.

Freakin’ victim always getting victimized and stuff.

