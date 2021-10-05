You know Biden is really doing horribly when this is what you see trending on Twitter. Melania Trump hasn’t been the First Lady in over nine months, but you know, she was trashed in a trashy book by trashy former staffer Stephanie Grisham so the trashy media (who can’t quit Trump) is all OVER it.

Forget the crisis at the border.

Forget the Biden admin targeting parents.

Forget crippling inflation.

Forget the disaster in Afghanistan.

No no, according to this book, Melania snubbed Scalise after he’d been shot and that’s important or something:

Melania Trump refused to meet Rep. Steve Scalise at the White House after he was shot because she 'already said hello' at the hospital: book https://t.co/2VbjpWyP7b — Politics Insider (@PoliticsInsider) October 4, 2021

Except even Steve himself is saying this is not true.

🧵 THREAD: This is how the fake news media machine against President Trump and @MELANIATRUMP works. This never happened. My family went to visit the White House while I was still in the hospital and were graciously given a tour by President and Mrs. Trump. https://t.co/oqwIUebtNg pic.twitter.com/pzJmEq1G1w — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 5, 2021

Keep going.

This is another pathetic attempt by a disgraced former staffer to tell lies in order to sell books. If her publisher or a single outlet covering this story had done any fact checking, they would’ve learned it was fake. But they didn’t because it fits their fake narrative. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 5, 2021

And we all know the only thing that matters to them is their narrative.

The fact they need to stoop so low to make up verifiably false stories about a shooting victim and his family to paint a false picture of the Trumps tells you everything you need to know about their credibility. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 5, 2021

What he said.

The author came back with this lame tweet:

Hi sir. All due respect, this isn’t the visit I write about in my book, as you were still in the hospital. I would never take advantage of the tragedy that befell you, but nevertheless, understand your need to defend the Trumps at all costs. https://t.co/2iuN5fD0ac — Stephanie Grisham (@OMGrisham) October 5, 2021

With all due respect, right.

Steve asked for receipts, which he has not gotten yet.

Really? What’s the date? I never went for an unscheduled visit with my family after I left the hospital. https://t.co/KmNTDJmNHg — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 5, 2021

Annnd *crickets*.

I liked you at the time but I guess you sold your soul for some cash. You’re a disgusting human being. pic.twitter.com/y9i4tqaE9P — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) October 5, 2021

You are a bad person. — susan (@rockdog65) October 5, 2021

You are going to argue with Steve Scalise about this? I think he knows if it did or didn't happen more then you. — RocknRollMom6 🇺🇸 (@RockNRollMom6) October 5, 2021

Pretty sure Steve would know better.

…all for the love of $$…. — Supporter of Lets Go Brandon! (@JaeLGFitz) October 5, 2021

I think he understands you’re trying to make a buck by going against anything you said at the time. 🤡 — Mike 🐗 (@michaeljashmore) October 5, 2021

You busted, give it up! 🥲 — GregBoudreaux (@Footboudreaux) October 5, 2021

Looks like $ you believe you’ll make on your book by betraying someone close has darkened your soul, sadly. Hope you feel good about being a betrayer. This tweet reflects a much different experience/feeling but isn’t “juicy” so won’t buy your soul. Shame on you! pic.twitter.com/Qt6yzYmNuS — ❤️🇺🇸MAJA LOVES AMERICA AS FOUNDED🇺🇸💙 (@majajwo) October 5, 2021

Just shameful.

***

Related:

Authoritarian MUCH?! Christopher Rufo’s thread on Biden admin targeting PARENTS to appease school boards a terrifying must-read

On a ROLL! Harvard’s PRIDE David Hogg makes the case to regulate HIMSELF in tedious yet TOTALLY meaningful thread on regulating free speech

Who they REALLY ARE –> Don Winslow’s tweet trashing Kyrsten Sinema was SO sexist and misogynistic he TRIED deleting (but we got it)