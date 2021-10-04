Inseminator sounds a little bit like a failed Terminator movie.

Beware the INSEMINATOR.

We get it, woke and ridiculous Rep Chris Rabb doesn’t want to say ‘men’ because that would be transphobic or some other silly horse crap but inseminator is just a strange word.

Which is fitting because this thread and bill is absolutely ridiculous.

Take a look.

YOU INSEMINATORS ARE GONNA PAY!

HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

This can’t be real life.

Trending

If you get your girlfriend or wife (or whatever gets busy with inseminators) you can be sued in court.

K.

So he’s also proposing tax dollars be used as a reward for those who report inseminators for not having a vasectomy. You guys remember the movie, ‘Idiocracy’?

Yeah, this is it.

Cis women.

Dude.

C’mon.

Four kids?

Oops.

Do we get the 10k for reporting him?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a maroon.

Yeah, we feel shocked.

***

Related:

‘YOU did this, pal’: Scott Gottlieb all but blaming unvaccinated for ‘political divide’ around COVID vaccination and mandates does NOT go well

Oh honey, STOP: ‘Non-binary’ account posting biz-packed-zoomed-in pic claiming ‘it’s not worth fighting wars to defend this’ BACKFIRES

Class is in SESSION: Georgetown Law Prof uses progressive ‘preexisting conditions’ argument to SCHOOL Ted Lieu for trashing the unvaccinated

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionInseminatorlegislationRep. Chris Rabb