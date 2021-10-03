Remember when Democrats pretended Sarah Palin was insane for talking about Death Panels with government-sponsored healthcare? When they railed against Republicans about preexisting conditions and how it was EVIL not to just cover them?

Guess they’ve changed their tune with their slight, razor-thin majority.

That or Ted Lieu is just a raging butt-hole.

If you are going to engage in riskier actions that increase health care costs and health care burdens on all of us, then you should be the one paying for the increased risk. https://t.co/XmIbyxYe5r — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 2, 2021

Huh.

This is the new progressive hotness?

Per Georgetown Professor, Randy Barnett:

Old progressive hotness 👉 “Premiums based on health history or preexisting health conditions of insured individuals are not allowed with the Affordable Care Act changes.”https://t.co/c4DjvfCnjO New progressive hotness 👇 https://t.co/tcLHzWOrPz — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) October 3, 2021

SCHOOL IS IN SESSION.

But wait, there’s more.

So much more.

Does this include obese people who don't diet and exercise to lose weight? How about members of the LGBT community who do not practice safe sex? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 3, 2021

Are the hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants crossing our southern border every month vaccinated? 🤔 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 3, 2021

literally just did the AIDS meme unironically pic.twitter.com/KuhwrQOGLG — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 3, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

So you want to repeal 0bamaCare? Because 0bamaCare stopped exactly this. It required insurance companies to stop pricing their plans based on exactly the criteria you mention. Because the Left was collectively outraged at such criteria. It’s only been about a dozen years… — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) October 3, 2021

Let’s repeal Obamacare.

We’re good with that.

This type of mentality is why California is so expensive. Regulation and taxation, the Democrat way. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) October 3, 2021

Thank you and every other progressive using COVID to doom socialized medicine in this country. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 3, 2021

What happened to "healthcare is a right"?

Your type pivots on a dime when concerns control issues, come into play. — Jack Rackham (@CalicoJack65) October 3, 2021

There are lots of high risk activities that affect health care costs. Should we start a list and rate them so we can figure out how much extra people should pay for their health care? — Big Ed Florida Man (@Falconeddie1) October 3, 2021

Why are you being so racist? https://t.co/zT3KkEWcPx pic.twitter.com/RR9jqj8uDQ — 🃏 Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) October 3, 2021

So, Ted is being racist.

That reads.

He’s a Democrat after all.

***

