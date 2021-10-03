Really, WaPo? REALLY?!

One has to wonder if the White House reached out to WaPo asking for this melodramatic BS or if they’re just that wrapped up in supporting Biden they aren’t able to realize how much money $1.5 TRILLION dollars really is.

Maybe a little bit of both?

This thread … HOOBOY.

OMG, THEY HAVE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN THE HUNGRY OR SICK?!?!? THE HORROR.

Or maybe they could cut all of the ridiculous pork out of the bill (AOC’S climate crap?) and continue to take care of the hungry AND the sick?

Just spitballing.

Notice how they don’t talk about cutting spending.

We don’t have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem.

Or listen to Americans and toss the entire mess out the window.

But we know they won’t do that.

Again, cut pet projects and they can absolutely fund the things that need funding.

Babbling about climate change, GIVE US A FREAKIN’ BREAK.

Notice they don’t offer up any of the pork, only THE POOR AND SICK.

This is, of course, to make Republicans look like big meanies who don’t care about the poor and the sick and the homeless or whatever other group they can exploit because they are only getting $1.5 TRILLION DOLLARS.

Only a disgusting bloated government like ours would be upset over getting trillions of dollars of OUR MONEY to waste.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Duh.

***

