If only the students had a union Gavin Newsom cared about.

As Twitchy reported earlier, Governor Hair Gel put the first K-12 COVID mandate in place in the country earlier today. He did not, however, mandate that teachers and staff get the vaccine because you know, science and stuff.

Or maybe he’s just a giant pandering tool who only cares about his precious teacher’s union dues and he’s doing their bidding with this mandate so the teachers feel safer without getting the poke themselves.

Newsom will not as yet require CA teachers and staff to get vaccine even though their students will have to get the jab. pic.twitter.com/A3uFuGKc67 — Jill Tucker (@jilltucker) October 1, 2021

What a suck head.

Seriously.

And now that he beat the recall he likely feels empowered to really turn the screws on his constituents.

Mary Katharine Ham said it perfectly:

Because OF COURSE.

Makes sense. Unvaccinated children don’t donate to Newsom’s campaign. Teachers’ unions, on the other hand… — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) October 1, 2021

He needs help with his mask. It is nearly falling off of his nose. Doesn’t he know they are supposed to fit snugly? Poor clueless guy. — Samantha Pfaff (@SamanthaPfaff) October 1, 2021

Not the first time he’s set a crap example.

Nice job Californians — Ryan 🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺 (@krashafamily) October 1, 2021

Maybe the students need a union — Scott "McCarthy was Right about Ds and Liberals" (@ScottC20012) October 1, 2021

But of course. Students didn’t give him a gigantic recall donation. — Will Collier (@willcollier) October 1, 2021

What’s is good for you is not good for me. — The Immigrant 🌎 (@JA_Loans) October 1, 2021

If the vaccine was a 1-2 shot for life that eradicates the virus, we can debate if kids should be forced to vaccine. But its main function is to cut severe disease/deaths. Makes no sense to force it on a cohort with much less deaths than adults. This is vaccine fanaticism. pic.twitter.com/l3CPqlhZXW — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) October 1, 2021

It’s become a religion for a lot of people.

This is outrageous. Meanwhile in NYC which was at least partially open last year they found that 80% of transmission was adult driven. — ilana horowitz (@NYC_essentialSW) October 1, 2021

To bad there isn’t a student union — RW (@rwlawoffice) October 1, 2021

If there were maybe Democrats would finally start putting them first.

***

