Not a great take. Not at all.

This isn't worth fighting wars to defend pic.twitter.com/GdoK95MqSW — Themperor Kennedy🐸🏳️‍🌈 (@kennedytcooper) September 29, 2021

Zoom out, ya’ nob.

Time to post the drone shot again. pic.twitter.com/DvELmx3Sai — Domenishi (@Domenishi) October 1, 2021

Yeah, that’s worth fighting wars to defend.

Well yes it is because it's a lot of people's jobs also this argument is not like 3 years old ? https://t.co/mZGNIYKb6v — FBI agent (the shitpost never dies) (@Leftforfed655) October 3, 2021

Lots of jobs.

Lots of products.

Economy.

All good things.

Only a moron wouldn’t see that.

Oh, wait.

It absolutely is. Those are people in there. Countrymen. They leave that one small business zone and go home to their families. Stop being a psychopath. https://t.co/2UP7WHAONX — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) October 2, 2021

Stop being a psychopath – that may well be too much to ask.

People like having places to buy stuff https://t.co/WnU7ixmp2l pic.twitter.com/ocFeV4WTRN — AlaskanTzar (@AlaskanTzar) October 2, 2021

NO WAY!

Correct. It's not worth fighting wars over a staged photograph that required an 80 foot scissor lift and weird angles to capture because that's not what the place actually looks like. Good take. https://t.co/Nzjtm4OuCf — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 2, 2021

agreed, we should not fight wars over tightly zoomed photography taken from such an unnatural angle the photographer had to use a 80-foot scissor lift to take it. https://t.co/Z1Vc0b6y0S — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) October 1, 2021

Spoiled western ingrates tend to think this way more often than the people living in actual poverty across the globe. — Murder "Hornet" Joe (@jmotivator) October 1, 2021

Yes it is , that area is pretty nice. I’m guessing you have never been there — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) October 2, 2021

Probably a safe guess.

Your misleading stale meme fails to make the point you’re attempting to make pic.twitter.com/HRJwsEOy8k — Kenny Webster (@KenWebsterII) October 2, 2021

Every time.

***

Related:

