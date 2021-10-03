Not a great take. Not at all.

Zoom out, ya’ nob.

Yeah, that’s worth fighting wars to defend.

Lots of jobs.

Trending

Lots of products.

Economy.

All good things.

Only a moron wouldn’t see that.

Oh, wait.

Stop being a psychopath – that may well be too much to ask.

NO WAY!

Probably a safe guess.

Every time.

***

Related:

Class is in SESSION: Georgetown Law Prof uses progressive ‘preexisting conditions’ argument to SCHOOL Ted Lieu for trashing the unvaccinated

She MAD: The Daily Wire triggers TF out of Joy Reid with piece about her slandering Christians and we guess the truth HURT

YA’ BURNT! WaPo journo DRAGGED for thread about GOP MEANIES forcing Biden to choose between the sick, the hungry, and the POOR

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: frogsnon-binarysocialismThemperor KennedyWars