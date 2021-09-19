Has Rick always been such an insufferable tool? Asking for a friend.

And what the Hell is up with people cheering when someone they don’t like gets COVID? Seriously, as much as we find Rick to be a repugnant toad these days we STILL wouldn’t write something like this about him if he caught COVID:

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, Loomer mocked the virus saying food poisoning would be worse but that doesn’t justify the joy Rick took in her catching a virus we know could be very dangerous. And if he believes the science, he knows this.

Which makes him an even uglier person on the inside.

One karma is likely watching.

Yup.

Yeah, enabling a predator probably ranks up there pretty high for karma.

DAMMIT.

They have become the very thing they claimed to hate about Trump.

Sad ain’t it?

How long ya’ got?

This. ^

***

