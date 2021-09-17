Considering the Biden administration has admitted they haven’t vetted the Afghan refugees they have brought to our country, we don’t necessarily blame Rep. Matt Rosendale for having concerns about them being sent to his state of Montana. People will screech and claim he’s being racist or bigoted or xenophobic but really this falls on Team Biden and their sloppy AF retreat from Afghanistan.

See?

This whole thread from Rep. Rosendale is worth reading, and Eric Swalwell probably should have taken the time to read before trying to pick a fight with the good representative from Montana but here we are.

Trending

Starting to think Eric should just put the Twitter DOWN.

And how adorable, he used a Bible verse.

This didn’t go over like Eric thought it would:

Ouch.

Sorry, but President Biden is too busy going to the beach this weekend to answer that question.

***

Related:

How BAD does Biden suck? LET’S COUNT THE WAYS! Thread lists Biden’s biggest current scandals then OTHERS join in listing even more and WHOA NELLY

SPECTACULAR thread goes through ‘The Religious Tenets of the Holy Church of COVID-19 Vaccination’ and ROFL

‘IRL LOL!’ Joe Walsh hilariously BYE-FELICIA’D for whiny tweet blaming former supporters in GOP base for making him tired and thinking of quitting

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanEric SwalwellNationalsRep. Matt Rosendale