We probably shouldn’t laugh at this thread because far too many people have lost their ever-loving minds and see COVID as some sort of religion or faith but man, we just died reading this thread.

Not from COVID though.

Just wanted to clear that up because we know how these things go and we can see the headline now, ‘Twitchy editor mocking COVID faithful croaks and she deserved it because ARGLE BARLGE RAR.’

Ok, already way off-topic, read the thread:

Thread: The Religious Tenets of the Holy Church of Covid 19 Vaccination -If you get sick after the 1st vaccine shot, it's because you didn't had the 2nd shot yet.

-If you get sick after the 2nd vaccine shot, it's because 21 days didn't passed yet since you had the 2nd shot. — Vallachian Rex – Infected with the F.U. variant (@VallachianR) September 17, 2021

Wait, we were promised there would be no math.

-If you get sick after more than 21 days since the 2nd shot, then the role of the vaccine was for you not the get gravelly ill.

-If you get gravely ill, then the role of the vaccine was to keep you from dying. — Vallachian Rex – Infected with the F.U. variant (@VallachianR) September 17, 2021

Because moving those goalposts isn’t scary or anything.

Nope.

If you die, then at least you should be consoled knowing that "no vaccine is 100% effective, and anyhow, your death it's the fault of those right-wing anti-vaxxing nutjobs. — Vallachian Rex – Infected with the F.U. variant (@VallachianR) September 17, 2021

At least you died NOT being a nutjob.

Yeah, that’s helpful.

LOL

Furthermore, because of the interesting times we are living in, you should also know the following: -If you get ill or die because of the vaccine, the vaccine manufacturers cannot be held liable for your death. — Vallachian Rex – Infected with the F.U. variant (@VallachianR) September 17, 2021

Yup.

-The government who is mandating you to get vaccinated also cannot be held liable.

-The nurse who jabs you in the arm and puts the vaccine in you isn't liable either.

-But if you refuse to get vaccinated, then you're responsible for every single Covid death in America! — Vallachian Rex – Infected with the F.U. variant (@VallachianR) September 17, 2021

YOU’RE LITERALLY KILLING GRANMDA and should lose your job, your home, and your life should be made more difficult.

Thanks, Sleepy Joe.

pic.twitter.com/jaDIxBj2op — Vallachian Rex – Infected with the F.U. variant (@VallachianR) September 17, 2021

HA!

More true than we realized.

***

Related:

‘IRL LOL!’ Joe Walsh hilariously BYE-FELICIA’D for whiny tweet blaming former supporters in GOP base for making him tired and thinking of quitting

OMG THIS IS REAL?! DC Police Department’s perp description gets VERY oddly specific and people have HILARIOUS thoughts

TIME-less. ROFL! Mario Lopez shares the most hilariously PERFECT meme of Harry and Meghan Markle and we KINDA SORTA adore him for it