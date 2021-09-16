Who knew someone getting stabbed would notice this about the perp? ROFL
We can see it now, ‘Why hello office, yes, yes I was just stabbed. And boy howdy, I have to tell you, the person who stabbed me had the PRETTIEST EYES I have ever seen. Oh yes, I am slowly bleeding out, and ouch it hurts SO MUCH but I’m telling you, THOSE EYES …’
Can’t believe this is real and yet here we are:
STABBING/1600 block OF MARYLAND AVE NE/LOF A B/M LIGHT CPLX, NO SHIRT, TATTOOS ON THE BODY, PRETTY EYES; B/F 5'4, BLACK CLOTHING/5269
What gave the perp away?
THOSE EYES.
*snorts*
APB: SUSPECT SLEEK, GAZELLE-LIKE, w/ a certain SAVOIR FAIRE; EASY ON EYES; considered ARMED and EXTREMELY DELOISHUS
ROFL ROFL ROFL!!!
Sleek, gazelle-like with a certain SAVOIR FAIRE.
Armed and extremely delicious.
Wow, that’s awesome.
Got him. pic.twitter.com/aGQVaSbNbw
Dude stabs somebody and flashes a deep auburn stare.
DCPD:"I can fix him"
I CAN FIX HIM.
Is this for real. How is this for real.
Armed and dreamy?
K.
ok, pretty eyes 👀, lol look for the pretty eyed dude 🤣🤣🤣
Guy running down the street with his eyes closed. Ohh well that’s not him. Carry on.
Or wearing sunglasses? FOILED AGAIN!
Wtf kinda description is "pretty eyes?"
Tag his insta if you find him please
What’s next, “SKIPS LEG DAY”? “HAS A KIND FACE”?
Smells of lavender and has soft hands.
"Great biceps, nice fit, dripping in swag, oozes charisma…"
Ok, we’ve gotta stop.
Too damn funny.
***
