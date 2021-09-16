If you think Democrats/Lefties are horrible to Republicans and people on the Right, you should see how they treat fellow Democrats who dare fall out of line or step with their precious party. Take, for example, Nicki Minaj openly questioning the vaccine and encouraging people to do their research and CHOOSE FOR THEMSELVES …

Hey, if you’d have told us Nicki Minaj would have a bigger set of brass balls than most of the GOP in 2021 we’d have just laughed.

Weird times we’re living in.

Glenn Greenwald was good enough to show just one example of the abuse being heaped on Nicki for what she said about the vaccine:

Look at the viciousness and unrestrained character destruction that pours down on someone the second they event hint at a declaration of independence from the Democratic Party — especially people who are expected to stay captive: https://t.co/MTtpqFjtTF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 16, 2021

Look at how they’re treating Nicki …

And how many of them have treated Glenn himself.

You’ve done a great job telling the truth, Glenn. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 16, 2021

Got to know their place on the plantation — Fred Zang (@fmzang) September 16, 2021

✅This. Freedom of speech is dying in this country. Want to test it? If you are a public figure just say it out loud you want to think & “pray”about whether to get the Covid vaccine or if you are one of the folks just post that on social media #CovidApartheid — Ranger 🦅Strider (@1_ranger) September 16, 2021

Sad, ain’t it?

If a Republican doesn’t like what you have to say, they just ignore you.

If a Democrat doesn’t like what you have to say, they want you silenced, your job lost, your life ruined, and the people who love you to suffer.

Just sayin’.

***

