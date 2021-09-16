Don Lemon, always keepin’ it classy.

We will always remember him as the douchebag who sat on the air with Rick Wilson and that other guy who nobody can ever remember (Wajahat Ali), giggling about how stupid people who live in the middle of the country are. And now he wants to make sure people who are unvaccinated for whatever reason are shunned.

Shamed.

Abused.

Good to see he’s letting his true inner FASCIST out.

Watch:

CNN’s @DonLemon: Like Trump voters, we should call unvaxxed Americans “stupid” and “start shaming them” "Or leave them behind. Because they’re keeping the majority of Americans behind." pic.twitter.com/6Ga4oQ7kic — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 16, 2021

What a toad.

Sorry, not sorry.

No offense to toads out there.

Worst ratings in cable news. — Cody Johnson (@johnsonmcody) September 16, 2021

There’s a reason.

A glimpse into their minds. This is what they really think of your average black and brown person who doesn’t toe the line. — Scuzzlebutt ⚡️ (@scuzzlebutt20) September 16, 2021

They tie everything to Trump and his voters. They create hate and division over a virus by making it political. Two goals are met by doing this, compliance and division. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 16, 2021

Of course they create hate and division. It’s their bread and butter. Without Trump to scream about 24/7, CNN is slowly fading away, so this is Don’s attempt at playing the Trump card and HOPING beyond hope to get attention for being a complete and total jacka*s. We suppose some attention, even if it’s bad, is better than no attention.

Well, Don knows all about being stupid. — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) September 16, 2021

That he does.

CNN bosses are so stupid. Those 76 million people also have cable. And it’s why CNN has lost 65% of their viewers. Cause we’re so “stupid.” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 16, 2021

These two have some gall calling anyone else stupid. — Rhonda Rhoades (@RhondaR45106312) September 16, 2021

Until they start criticizing this administration for not immediately vaccinating all immigrants crossing the border illegally, they have no credibility! — Patty Rohm (@pattyrohm) September 16, 2021

He’s just trying to get attention- same as joy Reid. Just ignore — Td (@Td00392420) September 16, 2021

The mainstream media’s ratings are in the toilet. Actually, that’s not fair.

To toilets.

Their ratings are worse than in the toilet and these bizarre attacks from Reid and Lemon are really nothing more than desperate attempts at creating relevance.

Sad, ain’t it?

***

