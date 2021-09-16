Starting to think the Constitution is the Left’s kryptonite.

Ok, so that’s not true, we’ve known it’s their kryptonite for quite a long time BUT this thread Brit Hume shared explaining WHY it’s their kryptonite and taking one of their favorite talking points about ‘general welfare’ really drives it home.

Definitely worth a read:

This article begins with an untrue statement. It is *not* the constitutional role of politicians to “promote the general welfare.” It is the Constitution *itself* that “promotes the general welfare.” Politicians’ job is to obey the Constitution. https://t.co/qgAR5KVU2P — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) September 15, 2021

This this this!

Keep going.

Politicians ALWAYS say that what they’re doing—no matter how dumb, corrupt, futile, or illegal—will “promote the general welfare.” If that’s the limit on their power then there is NO limit to their power. — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) September 15, 2021

Hey, we’re going to force everyone to get a vaccine because it promotes the general welfare.

Hey, we’re going to force your kids to cover their faces at school because it promotes the general welfare.

Hey, we’re going to take a third of EVERYTHING YOU MAKE because it promotes the general welfare.

See what we mean?

Thus the Constitution limits the ability of politicians to do things to you in the service of what they consider to be “the general welfare.” — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) September 15, 2021

Man, those guys who wrote the Constitution were pretty damn smart, right?

“To provide for the general welfare, is an abstract proposition, which mankind differ in the explanation of, as much as they do on any political or moral proposition that can be proposed; the most opposite measures may be pursued by different parties, & both may profess that they — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) September 15, 2021

Gosh, they always leave the details out.

have in view the general welfare; & both sides may be honest in their professions, or both may have sinister views… It is as absurd to say, that the power of Congress is limited by these general expressions, "to provide for the common safety, & general welfare," as it would be — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) September 15, 2021

to say that it wd be limited, had the Constn said they should have power to lay taxes &c at will & pleasure. Were this authority given, it might be said that under it the legislature could not do injustice, or pursue any measures, but such as were calculated to promote the public — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) September 15, 2021

good & happiness. For every man, rulers as well as others, are bound by the immutable laws of God & reason always to will what is right. It is certainly right and fit, that the governors of every people shd provide for the common defence & general welfare; every govt, therefore, — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) September 15, 2021

in the world, even the greatest despot, is limited in the exercise of his power. But however just this reasoning may be, it wd be found in practice a most pitiful restriction. The govt would always say their measures were designed & calculated to promote the public good, & there — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) September 15, 2021

being no judge between them and the people, the rulers themselves must, and would always, judge for themselves.” https://t.co/bmjTO7Jb0I — Timothy Sandefur (@TimothySandefur) September 15, 2021

Yeah, we know. The people who really need to read this thread won’t bother BUT man, it kicks so much a*s. And you know, the next time you’re debating someone who needs to understand what ‘promoting the general welfare’ actually means, you can always send them the thread.

Or your know, get them a copy of the Constitution.

Just sayin’.

***

