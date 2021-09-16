Democratic Virginia governor wannabe (we won’t call him sloppy seconds since he was already governor once and didn’t do a great job THEN because that would be rude, ahem) Terry McAuliffe didn’t like it when a Virginia sheriff DARED ask him about whether or not he supported defunding the police. Hey, it’s a fair question considering a group that absolutely supports defunding the police has endorsed him.

Terry just lost it.

And no, we’re not being dramatic.

Watch this:

WATCH: Terry McAuliffe explodes on a Virginia sheriff when confronted over his support for ending qualified immunity and his embrace of groups that want to defund the police. Treating law enforcement officers with such contempt is disqualifying. pic.twitter.com/0oajV3dQY7 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 16, 2021

Who the Hell does Terry think he is to talk to a sheriff this way?

And his refusing to answer the simple question tells us EVERYTHING.

He does support defunding the police.

He desperately needs progressives in Virginia to believe that so they vote for him because he’s tied with the Republican candidate, Genn Youngkin. Heck, some polls have Glenn LEADING HIM.

No wonder he flipped out.

You gotta love @TerryMcAuliffe trying to distance himself from the "defund the police" group he said he was "proud" to be endorsed by. "I don't know everything they do," he claims. He's so tight with this anti-police group that he told them about his EO 3 weeks in advance. https://t.co/dD4CcqdVFO pic.twitter.com/CJOYSaYySA — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 16, 2021

Oopsie.

"The progressive activist group [New Virginia Majority] got an official invite days ahead of the April 22 news conference, and Tram Nguyen, the group’s co-executive director, had more than three weeks’ notice that the order was coming." https://t.co/VsQudpyiq7 — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) September 16, 2021

Oopsie again.

Now you know why he didn’t have the courage to tell that Virginia sheriff he does support defunding them all.

Exactly what former Democratic Doug Wilder says ..about Terry refusing to answer a question when asked pic.twitter.com/86pdfffcYp — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) September 16, 2021

Wilder was the first Black governor of Virginia.

He is also a Democrat.

Awful. I pray you all can pull the upset. If the carpetbagger wins, Virginia is screwed;I am going to have to at least consider moving. — James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) September 16, 2021

He acts a lot like his Clinton keepers.

Demonrats have been screwing LEOs in VA for years.https://t.co/MBt1MtrXUD pic.twitter.com/a3axhnfWj4 — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) September 16, 2021

Time for Virginia to give Republicans a chance.

NARAL endorses him too, and he's proud of it. pic.twitter.com/uml4DP2EHV — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) September 16, 2021

Yup.

Baby killers and cop haters.

Great endorsements, Terry.

***

