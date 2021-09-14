The pundit class doesnâ€™t really care about much more than scoring cheap points on their opponents. Itâ€™s true. They like to sit back and pretend theyâ€™re better than the other â€˜plebesâ€™ on social media making noise about politics because theyâ€™re super edgy, clever, and *yawn* above it all.

And above the rest of us.

*yawn again*

PoliMath does an exceptional job (as usual) taking the pundit class apart in this thread using a story about one of their favorite targets, DeSantis.

Take a look:

An interesting thing about DeSantis is watching the pundit class out themselves as helpless useless political whiners Take this recent controversy and walk through the steps with me. What did they want DeSantis to do?https://t.co/MtYwE08pen â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 14, 2021

DeSantis did nothing to correct the information?

OH NO!

*wags finger and looks down nose at DeSantis*

The press conference was about trying to protect employees (especially first responders) from being fired over vaccine mandates The guy talking is a police officer who was invited to talk. He had no prepared remarks. â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 14, 2021

Keep going.

Now, what is the appropriate strategy? The pundits say "DeSantis stood by and let that guy spread misinformation, he didn't correct it". So they wanted DeSantis to, on stage, reprimand that guy for saying the vaccine re-writes your RNA. â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 14, 2021

Because that would have been super helpful and not awkward or distracting at all.

Or not.

What he did instead was politely ignore his comment and move on to the next speaker. He didn't agree, didn't highlight it, didn't make a national case out of it. â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 14, 2021

He stuck to the subject at hand.

Shocking.

a lot of right-of-center pundits are furious about this, not because they actually care about anything, but b/c they hate DeSantis Being a politician means sometimes your allies say stupid things and you ignore it. â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 14, 2021

Look at the people who support Biden. That old man says stupid sh*t every day (sometimes every hour) and they do a great job of ignoring it.

But they don't want to ignore it. They want to be angry. The irony is they wouldn't even be happy if DeSantis fired that guy right on the spotâ€¦ b/c they don't actually want DeSantis to do what they say the want. They want to hate him. â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 14, 2021

They want to hate him.

They need to hate him.

The LOVE to hate him.

It gives them a chance to sit around b*tching and moaning instead of having to actually stand for and support something. Instead of having to create something.

But they would be happy if everyone made a national case over this comment and that guy got fired. If the national spotlight shone on him and he lost his job and couldn't support his family, that would make them smile. â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 14, 2021

Sad, isnâ€™t it?

They're very good at attacking and ruining people and criticizing, but they've very bad at building coalitions, finding common ground, or winning elections That's why they (we, I suppose) are on twitter patting each other on the back and telling hospitals to fire their nurses â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 14, 2021

They would be happier if ten thousand first responders lost their jobs and DeSantis lost 3% of the vote. They don't see these people as real, just avatars on their laptop to be used for outrage points. â€” PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 14, 2021

And nothing matters more to the pundit class than scoring outrage points.

***

Related:

â€˜Straight-up PAYOFF!â€™ House Democrats are definitely â€˜taking care of their baseâ€™ exempting THIS group from employment taxe

Biggest self-own EVER: Limousine Liberal AOCâ€™s attempt at damage control after attending Met Gala event with THE RICH only makes things worse

â€˜My cousinâ€™s friendâ€™s vet said you banged a Chinese spyâ€™: Eric Swalwell attempts mocking Nicki Minaj over the vaccine and HOOBOY so much backfire