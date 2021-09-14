Well, this is a fine how-do-you-do!

Never let it be said Democrats don’t take care of the people who do their dirty work for them. No wonder so many of our pals in the media work so hard to spin any negative news around the Democrats and push their agenda over any actual story.

House tax bill exempts "local news journalists" from employment taxes.https://t.co/sATdPirtWz pic.twitter.com/gBNEsTrbB1 — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 14, 2021

Democrats officially own the media.

Helluva way to say thanks for the good press, right?

Taking care of their base. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 14, 2021

Yup.

Geezus, they aren't giving enough tongue baths? They need this now? — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) September 14, 2021

We could have gone our whole lives without the visual of Jim Acosta giving Biden a tongue bath but since we suffered through that visual you get to as well.

A straight-up payoff to a hyper-partisan activist press. Shameless. — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) September 14, 2021

As if the so called "journalists" don't have enough @DNC bias already? — Senior Fellow Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) September 14, 2021

Corruption is in the tax code… — Pizza Pasta (@KAGMAM) September 14, 2021

"Local news journalists" at newspapers with up to 750 employees! https://t.co/3dyHek2YAk — John Kartch (@johnkartch) September 14, 2021

So not just tiny outlets.

Adorbs.

What is this madness… F THAT. — Adam 'Khudak' Bressler, Man of Soft and Hardware. (@AdamBressler) September 14, 2021

Nothing like keeping the journalist on the payroll too keep on lying 🤥 for Biden and not write anything with truth too it. — Ms Pretty (@pretty7159) September 14, 2021

Government wants to subsidize all media. Once they do they will completely control the narrative (which the media generally does willingly already). — AtomicDog602 (@AtomicDog602) September 14, 2021

Not all of us.

pic.twitter.com/UTsAYSpoJC — Dana In the Peoples Republic of CA (@DanaHes70442619) September 14, 2021

Legislated Kickback… — TK Rodriguez (@urbano411) September 14, 2021

Seems like a bribe — Brigete (@LakeBubble) September 14, 2021

Probably because it basically is.

