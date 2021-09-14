You know Eric Swalwell is having a not-so-great day when we get to write about the dolt TWICE.
As Twitchy readers know, AOC really stepped in it with the ‘Tax the Rich’ dress she wore at the Met Gala where people spent $30k per ticket and walked around maskless while the help (aka the little people) had to mask up. For whatever reason, Fart-swell decided to jump into the fray and white knight for the Socialist Democratic Darling.
3 tweets about @AOC’s dress? Do you need a restraining order? https://t.co/yliz6sA3O9
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) September 14, 2021
Not everyone is a creepsh*t who bangs Chinese spies, Eric.
Jim’s response was PERFECTION:
Sorry Eric, only one of us has a thing for communist women. https://t.co/fu7w3stnJp
— Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 14, 2021
Annnnnnd we’re dead.
Very dead.
So dead in fact that we died, came back to life, and died again.
LOL!!!
🏆
— Amy RedLivinginBlue (@aehemeter) September 14, 2021
— Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) September 14, 2021
— Mark Warner (@mwarner95) September 14, 2021
Hello, 911? I'd like to report a murder…
— 🃏 Hunter Biden's Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) September 14, 2021
Seriously.
Ohhhh 😮🤣
— JS (@jen87nc) September 14, 2021
Damnnnnnnnn
— StixOButter (@StixOButter) September 14, 2021
Boom!
— Jen Thomas (@smudgymonkey) September 14, 2021
— Kambree (@KamVTV) September 14, 2021
— Armando Mistral🏴🇧🇪🕉 (@ArmandoMistral) September 14, 2021
Perfect response. 👍
— Christopher Walk (@cm1972walk) September 14, 2021
It was pretty damn good.
***
