Guess getting a beatdown from Nicki Minaj broke joyless Joy Reid even more.

What sort of loathsome, evil, ugly, nasty, heartless hack would say something so awful about their fellow human beings?

Oh, that’s right, Joy is that sort of loathsome person.

Watch this:

This is how Joy Reid opened her show tonight — more rhetoric that will get conservatives hurt: "A message to Republicans: Okay, we get it! Covid is the precious & you love it. You love Covid so much you want it to spread…You want it pumping through your veins." pic.twitter.com/xOUkoZWfVZ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2021

FFS.

We get it, she’s on MSNBC and all they really do is troll people they hate, but this is bad even for Joy. Then again, this is the same broad who claimed homophobic time-traveling hackers wrote a bunch of hateful, homophobic content on her blog so maybe this is just who she really is.

A hater.

Joy Reid is such a poisonous human being it's safe to say she doesn't care about the lives of conservatives and Republicans. Here she is saying tens of millions of Americans ALL "love Covid so dadgum" much and are "weirdos" who want "Covid running wild." Words matter, Joy! pic.twitter.com/9kZvahrARw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2021

Words matter.

But Joy doesn’t care.

Unless someone is saying mean words about HER … like Nicki Minaj. That was really spectacular, right?

A few moments later, Joy Reid says tens of millions of any and all conservatives and Republicans…

– Have a "thirst for Covid"

– Want to "threaten" the "safety" of their own kids

– Like attending funderals

– Are part of a "Covid-loving death cult"

– Don't like being alive pic.twitter.com/Au9yig0gpw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2021

Have a thirst for COVID.

Like attending funerals.

Don’t like being alive.

What a hag.

Reid to David Plouffe: "Are you surprised that Republicans have seemed to embracing Covid as the precious and trying to get it into every school building, cruise ship, job place, Walmart, Texaco, everywhere?" Of course, Plouffe agrees. This is what hatred looks like. pic.twitter.com/9laseHjJnd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2021

This is what hatred looks like.

Yup.

Joy Reid says this is what all conservatives and Republicans are thinking right now about Covid: "Give us more. Inject it in us. Is there a way we can drink it in a kool-aid cup? Because we want it & we want it bad & we want [Newsom] to get out of our way & we want our Covid.” pic.twitter.com/ysnqAPwj58 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2021

She needs Jesus.

She does not seem stable — Mandy ✝☕ (@SpringSteps) September 16, 2021

She’s just upset that Minaj owned her. — georgia (@georgia1041) September 16, 2021

Yeah, she’s a phony and a hater.

Perfect for MSNBC.

She is absolute poison. — melvis 🇺🇲 (@wxmel) September 16, 2021

She is indeed.

***

Related:

UNHINGED MUCH?! Terry McAuliffe just EXPLODES when sheriff DARES ask if he plans to defund the police (watch)

‘Just answer the question, TOM’: Tom Nichols defended Communist China in HEATED fight with RedSteeze and YEAH, it didn’t go so hot for him

Hello, 9-1-1? We’d like to report a MURDER! Eric Swalwell’s attempt at making Rep. Jim Banks look like a sexist creeper over AOC’s dress BACKFIRES