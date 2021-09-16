Segregation in 2021 over a vaccine … welcome to a Democrat-run America.

Horrible:

Watch this (there is some language so it’s definitely not safe for work or school):

White man kicks black family out of New York restaurant for not having vaccine papers. Patrons cheer. This is where we are: pic.twitter.com/WvMoVPIK7g — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 16, 2021

Democrats loved their segregation decades ago and they still love it.

Tigers never really change their stripes.

Probably a relative of the gorilla mask wearing mutant who threw an egg at @LarryElder Congrats @BilldeBlasio — Senior Fellow Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) September 16, 2021

This is just so wrong… how could anyone be happy about this? — Joe Becerra (@JoeBecerra_) September 16, 2021

That's the worst part. The absolute sociopathology on display. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 16, 2021

The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything. — Life.Simplified (@dlange1481) September 16, 2021

Those who sit by and say and do nothing.

Yup.

Just proves the point this is about power and control — Evan (@evankm04) September 16, 2021

Sorry He ain’t wrong ! I hope all these restaurants go bankrupt for are requiring cards! — Chad Kelley (@clkelley78) September 16, 2021

Oof.

These people think this is the Bubonic Plague or Tuberculosis. The disproportionate response and the feeling of justification to destroy the most vulnerable kids' educations and generally become monsters to the "unwashed" non-vaxxed is distressing. And I'm pro-vax. — TRich (@TRichUtah) September 16, 2021

Full transparency, this editor is fully vaccinated and firmly stands against forcing anyone who is unvaccinated to show their papers. That we are seeing this level of segregation and bigotry in America is terrifying and sadly a product of a Biden administration doing everything in their power to target and vilify those who don’t do as they’re told.

Tell us again who the authoritarian president is?

We need more strong family men like him standing up for what’s right. American hero in my book. — Jack Hall (@jackhall5) September 16, 2021

Yup, this dad is a total bada*s.

We need more of him.

