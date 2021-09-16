Segregation in 2021 over a vaccine … welcome to a Democrat-run America.

Horrible:

Watch this (there is some language so it’s definitely not safe for work or school):

Democrats loved their segregation decades ago and they still love it.

Tigers never really change their stripes.

Trending

Those who sit by and say and do nothing.

Yup.

Oof.

Full transparency, this editor is fully vaccinated and firmly stands against forcing anyone who is unvaccinated to show their papers. That we are seeing this level of segregation and bigotry in America is terrifying and sadly a product of a Biden administration doing everything in their power to target and vilify those who don’t do as they’re told.

Tell us again who the authoritarian president is?

Yup, this dad is a total bada*s.

We need more of him.

***

Related:

D*ckhead ALERT: Don Lemon lets his inner FASCIST out in rant about tormenting the unvaccinated and it does NOT end well for him (watch)

If EXCLUSIVE report is TRUE, Gen. Milley didn’t act heroically (as his leftist pals claim), he sold America OUT and should be court-martialed

NAILED IT: Brit Hume shares KICK-A*S thread taking the Left’s ‘general welfare’ BS talking points APART (Constitution for the win!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black FamilyNew YorkracismrestaurantsegregationWhite Man