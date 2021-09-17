Yeah.

Biden just sucks.

We’re not being mean or snarky, just honest.

The dude is not a good president and there was likely a reason the creepy old a-hole wasn’t ‘the chosen one’ for decades but you know, he makes a great puppet for whoever is really pulling the strings and is ok with horrible crap happening because he/she/they/it knows the rich old white guy will take the fall.

This thread spelling the scandals out though? Got a little out of hand.

Biggest current Biden scandal: 1. Cutting covid treatments to red states

2. Milley's treason

3. Americans still stranded in Afghanistan

4. Intentional border crisis

5. Telling Afghanistan pres to lie

6. Lying about droning a bunch of kids Am I forgetting any? — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 17, 2021

There are so many, it’s easy to forget.

Sky rocketing inflation. Proposal to monitor ALL financial accounts worth $600 or more. Who is actually running this country? The FBI is an utterly corrupt organization. — Ungovernable 中国混蛋 (@hellcat_lady) September 17, 2021

If you don’t do as we say then it will cost you your livelihood. Long in the tooth but scandalous nonetheless. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) September 17, 2021

7. Americans killed in Afghanistan making him miss Matlock reruns pic.twitter.com/eYtr1kLQTw — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) September 17, 2021

Stolen election — B-30 (@Wu1f_tketkr) September 17, 2021

Maybe letting the teachers Union dictate CDC guidelines for schools instead of science. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) September 17, 2021

This one is HUGE.

Unions own the president of the United States.

Scary stuff.

never taking questions. who is actually in charge? — Dr. Senior Legal Analyst E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) September 17, 2021

Droning an innocent man and children — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) September 17, 2021

Putin getting his pipeline — Dr. Senior Legal Analyst E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) September 17, 2021

Covering up the border crisis by telling @BillFOXLA not to fly a drone over the Del Rio crossing to get video footage of the fiasco there — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) September 17, 2021

And on and on and on.

Yeah … Biden sucks.

***

Related:

SPECTACULAR thread goes through ‘The Religious Tenets of the Holy Church of COVID-19 Vaccination’ and ROFL

‘IRL LOL!’ Joe Walsh hilariously BYE-FELICIA’D for whiny tweet blaming former supporters in GOP base for making him tired and thinking of quitting

OMG THIS IS REAL?! DC Police Department’s perp description gets VERY oddly specific and people have HILARIOUS thoughts