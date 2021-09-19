Welp, the media and Lefties (we know, same difference) were TOTALLY let down yesterday when their hopes for another ‘deadly insurrection’ didn’t come to fruition. Yes. January 6 was so horrible and scary that they were hoping for a part two.

*they suck*

Anywho, Ari Fleischer noticed something very telling about the coverage our pals in the media gave to the fizzled out FOLLOW-UP INSURRECTION REEEE instead of covering Biden’s crisis at the border:

More people illegally entered America today than the number of protesters at the J6 Capitol rally. The MSM gave the barely attended rally WAY more coverage. Because that’s how bias works. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 18, 2021

Because that’s how bias works.

NOT TRUE, shrieked Jim Sciutto:

Fact is, over the last several days, we covered both the rally and the border extensively. As I often say, watch the broadcast. As for turnout today, high security may have reduced it, which I can’t imagine you lamenting for, say, a thwarted terror attack https://t.co/Vg2lAQDYdM — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 18, 2021

Oooh.

He said, ‘Fact is …’

We should totally believe him.

Except we just don’t.

And c’mon, the high security kept people from showing up? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You so badly wanted this to turn out differently, even creating a narrative out of a simple statement from Trump. Thwarted terrorist attack my a$$. https://t.co/YRtOHCM9JS — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 19, 2021

He really did.

You mean like the J6 terrorist attack? Wait the only killing that day was by a Capitol Police officer of an unharmed female military veteran named #AshliBabbitt. Are you covering this excessive use of force by law enforcement as much as you did #GeorgeFloyd? You won't answer. — Time4fisticuffs🙏✝️❤🇺🇸 (@ullikemike) September 19, 2021

CNN had drones providing actual footage of #CampBiden in Del Rio until the FAA tried to prevent it? Oh, right – that was an actual news network that did that. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) September 19, 2021

You sir, are a liar. Period. — Greg (Just a Simple Man) (@Arcticwolff) September 19, 2021

If that was true you would have responded with your tweets highlighting the crisis at the border. But you didn’t, because they don’t exist. — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) September 19, 2021

We did go looking for Jim’s tweets on the border crisis … and we found this:

“FIX THE DAMN THING. WHAT ARE WE TALKING ABOUT HERE? YOU’RE THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. GO DOWN THERE. YOU'RE ALREADY SPENDING BILLIONS OF DOLLARS. FIX IT.” ⁦2020 candidate @RepTimRyan⁩ demands Trump fix the humanitarian crisis at the border. ⁦@CNNnewsroom⁩ pic.twitter.com/1Z2U5bYQ5f — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 1, 2019

Huh.

LOL you idiots got played — Mostly peaceful scariant (@C0nservatlve) September 19, 2021

Indeed they did.

And that’s probably why Jim is really mad.

***

