Wow, AOC. If we thought her ‘Tax the Rich’ dress was bad before, this tidbit about the gal who designed the silly dress makes it even worse.

You’d think someone as smart as AOC would do her due diligence when picking a designer …

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, we crack ourselves up sometimes.

Designer of AOC’s ‘Tax The Rich’ Met Gala Dress Owes Over $100K in Back Taxes, Accused of Being a Rent Deadbeat and Running ‘Sweatshop’ of Unpaid Interns: Report https://t.co/8lDwy0FcCS — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 19, 2021

From Mediaite:

Proving irony never goes out of style, Aurora James, the designer of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ (D-NY) viral “Tax the Rich” Met Gala gown, is a tax deadbeat herself, according to a report by the New York Post. James is “a notorious tax deadbeat with unpaid debts dogging her in multiple states,” reported the Post, digging up records that show six IRS tax liens totaling $103,220 on the parent company of her fashion brand, three open tax warrants in New York State for failing to withhold $14,798 in income taxes from employee paychecks (plus twelve other since-resolved NY tax warrants), and a $17,000 fine for failing to carry worker’s compensation insurance. She’s also a rent deadbeat, the Post claims, describing an eviction action by James’ previous landlord — along with a demand for more than $25,000 plus interest for staying beyond her lease. The case was settled for an undisclosed amount.

Back taxes, a squatter, and runs a sweatshop of interns.

Huh.

So the evil rich HAVE a face and the face belongs to the woman who designed AOC’s dress.

Oh, the irony.

Classy.

She sure hangs out with a lot of evil rich people.

🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪 — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) September 19, 2021

We had the same basic reaction, yup.

AOC making great choices as usual 🙄 — brian doherty (@bwd1970) September 19, 2021

Ya hate to see it — Rak Rega רק רגע (@jenmittelman) September 19, 2021

Well, we know why AOC was all for the eviction moratorium! — RantsOutloud (@RantsOutloud) September 19, 2021

Oof.

Gotta protect her rich squatting pals and stuff.

***

Related:

#FangBanger Eric Swalwell tries using a Bible verse to pick a fight with Rep. Matt Rosendale over Afghan nationals and gets WORKED

How BAD does Biden suck? LET’S COUNT THE WAYS! Thread lists Biden’s biggest current scandals then OTHERS join in listing even more and WHOA NELLY

SPECTACULAR thread goes through ‘The Religious Tenets of the Holy Church of COVID-19 Vaccination’ and ROFL