Biden should seriously send AOC a thank you note and some freshly baked cookies for distracting us all from the terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad job he’s done as our president in the last nearly nine months.

Seems a LOT LONGER than nine months, yeah?

But today we’re all focused on AOC, her ridiculous dress, and her maskless Met Gala attendance with hardly a blip out there about the Americans the Biden administration has stranded in Afghanistan.

As we said, he should send her a thank you.

We’re seeing a lot of funny tweets dragging Sandy, but Michael Knowles had the best dunk, in our humble opinion:

Has anyone checked in on Abuela recently? Did they ever fix her roof? — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 14, 2021

Remember AOC’s poor Abuela in Puerto Rico? How her roof was leaking?

WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE POOR ABUELAS OUT THERE?!

Heh.

Not after they denied @MattWalshBlog’s generous GoFundMe for Abuela — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 14, 2021

That’s RIGHT. She turned down the money from Matt Walsh’s generous GoFundMe.

It was 30k for a Met Gala ticket or 30k for the roof. Cameras were at the one so… — Dave Fash (@DaveFash2) September 14, 2021

That ugly dress wasn’t going to pay for itself.

Those funds were used for the sad Met gown — MelanieInDE / Hagatha of the 70s Hair (@mellie_522) September 14, 2021

That money went into that dress — Rebel 🐯 (@tyger429) September 14, 2021

not going to happen until we tax the rich! Pay attention, would ya?! — Ryan "Wheels" Casten (@rcasten1983) September 14, 2021

Right?! Gotta tax the rich before we can help AOC’s Abuela.

Or something.

They spent the rent money on AOC's dress — 🏴‍☠️💜|🦁👑|🚀|🐔|⏳|💀|🌸|🐋|💫☁|💜🖤|🐹|🍙|🦌🌻 (@tacosapien) September 14, 2021

Abuelita must be doing good 😂 — Tommy "Doc" Leal (@leal_doc) September 14, 2021

They wanted to, but her GoFundMe went to AOC's dress — Brandon 🇺🇸 (@brandon050505) September 14, 2021

Maybe if AOC wasn’t such a phony all of the time?

Just sayin’.

***

