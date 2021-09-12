Glenn Kessler was happy to have no privacy or freedom while in New York City. In fact, he was ‘impressed’ that everywhere he went there he had to show his ID and vaccine card.

‘Show us your papers,’ anyone?

Wow.

You cannot do ANYTHING without the government GRANTING YOU PERMISSION.

And he is IMPRESSED with this.

Holy crap you guys. So many Americans are just freakin’ broken.

We imagine if Glenn had his ID ‘carefully checked’ when he went to vote he’d be screeching about oppression or rambling on about the bad orange man and January 6th.

Yuuuuuuup.

Samesies.

But you know, it was IMPRESSIVE.

That’s a good little Biden lapdog, yup.

