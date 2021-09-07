Not a great look, Tripwire.

As Twitchy readers know, now FORMER CEO John Gibson of Tripwire Interactive spoke up in support of the Texas law banning abortions in the unborn with a heartbeat. And per usual, the pro-abort mob came for John (as we assume he knew they would).

Yesterday morning, we wrote about how brave he was and encouraged people to support Gibson and Tripwire … and then Tripwire caved to the mob.

Their statement is such BS:

The worst part of their statement, ‘… to lead a company-wide town hall meeting and PROMOTING OPEN DIALOGUE’.

Just not certain types of dialogue, apparently.

Gibson knew.

And he did it anyway.

#MadRespect

Totally.

Freakin’ right-wing extremists with their free speech and free thinking.

Heh.

So very, very weak.

***

