Maybe social media just isn’t for Rebekah Jones. You know?

This is getting nutty.

Imagine thinking there is some sort of GOP operative working at Twitter keeping her and her campaign off their platform. Many a conservative can’t even get verified on Twitter, what makes her think they’d ever let one WORK THERE?

You know what, we’re done trying to figure her out.

We’ll let ‘Max’ do it in a thread:

On Instagram, fired DOH dashboard designer and alleged felon Rebekah Jones is offering a bounty to doxx an imagined Twitter employee: “I’m offering a cash reward to any Twitter employee who outs the GOP operative there who is keeping me and my campaign suspended from Twitter.” pic.twitter.com/VdBYxN1pFD — Max (@MaxNordau) September 5, 2021

We like how ‘he’ calls her a dashboard designer since she and so many of her supporters pretend she’s some sort of scientist.

Shot: Twitter suspends GeoRebekah because Rebekah Jones engaged in platform manipulation Chaser: "Honestly it's kind not nice to not be on Twitter" Chaser: At least 4 attempts at ban evasion, all suspended Chaser (Today): Offering a bounty to find out who keeps suspending her pic.twitter.com/vA6uUkwxEf — Max (@MaxNordau) September 5, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

IT’S ALL A PLOT!

Can you guys even IMAGINE what sort of GOP operative could stand working at Twitter? Does she really think they would ever employ someone opposed to her agenda? Especially since she wants to take down DeSantis who we know they all hate? No.

This is just silly.

And a way to pretend she isn’t responsible for getting herself permanently suspended.

Not to mention, it will make her look even more appealing to her supporters because she can claim the GOP is so afraid of her they’re working with Twitter to keep her SILENCED.

DA DA DAAAAAA!

She considers herself a GOP operative? Because the only person keeping her suspended… is Rebekah Jones. — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) September 6, 2021

It appears to not be there any more. I had just finished reporting it when it disappeared. I reported it for both bullying and harassment and violence threats b — 🤙🏻Lynae🌺 (@lynaem88) September 6, 2021

Lol thinking there is anything but Democrats working at Twitter — E n z o k (@enzok) September 6, 2021

and our media treated this crazy Jones as some hero or good guy 🤡 — Emanuel Goldstein 🇺🇸 (@GoldsteinEman) September 6, 2021

That says a LOT about our media, and ain’t none of it any good.

