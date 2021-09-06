Like many other brain-dead influencers on the Left, Shannon Watts totally fell for the FAKE Rolling Stone story about a bunch of rednecks overdosing on horse dewormer and keeping a bunch of other rednecks from being seen at the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Now, you know this story appealed to Shannon on two levels: 1) She could mock flyover country for their gun rights and 2) She could laugh at those stupid hicks not following the science.

Which makes the fact that she and others fell for this nonsense even funnier.

Seems us ‘right-wing extremists’ who called them all out for pushing the fake story are to blame … or something.

The ivermectin story – which is apparently false – started on @kfor, a mainstream Oklahoma news outlet, and is still up. Are right wing extremists going after them, too? pic.twitter.com/wqtSfgul9Y — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 5, 2021

Let us know when that outlet has millions of followers like say, Rachel Maddow, Shannon.

It’s not just left versus right, it’s that the media ALWAYS does this, especially if the story can be used to vilify and objectify the right. You KNOW Rolling Stone got a chubby when they thought about writing this story about a bunch of podunk Trump supporters in OK who didn’t get vaccinated and OD’d on horse medicine.

It fits their narrative, which is probably why they didn’t bother to call the hospital.

So now pointing out that a story was false is rightwing extremism? — Matt McDermott (@MattMcDermott20) September 6, 2021

Who knew?

See? Even though I made a fool out of myself amplifying a hoax that I didn't bother to validate, it was really the fault of right-wing extremists. https://t.co/vSx31TefKM pic.twitter.com/WBr60uhRx6 — Joseph Toomey (@JosephEToomey) September 6, 2021

See?! It’s not HER fault!

Extremists This is a joke human 👇👇 https://t.co/YYr5mTCQZL — Kyle Gersper (@kylegersper) September 6, 2021

We certainly spend a lot of time laughing at her.

She fell for the obviously fake "people are overdosing from Ivermectin in Oklahoma hospitals" story, and this is as close as we get to an apology. Oh, and only "right-wing extremists" are concerned about people repeating preposterous stories without bothering to look into them https://t.co/8L59v5TqV4 — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) September 6, 2021

100% disinformation. This chick is a liar and a partisan hack. https://t.co/zJKu6JTBrL — Jerry Gunboat (@JGunboat) September 6, 2021

Shannon is gonna Shannon but C’MON.

