Tripwire President John Gibson came out in full support of the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. Seems Gibson felt that it was time for people to hear from a different group, the pro-life gamers. And we all know how ugly and hateful and awful the mob can be, and Gibson had to know this as well, so the fact he still did this anyway makes him a total bada*s in our book.

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021

Thank you for standing for LIFE! Children will continue to live because of your courage in speaking out. — Live Action (@LiveAction) September 6, 2021

It was incredibly ballsy because HOOBOY, check out the screeching … it’s impressive, even for pro-aborts:

This was a sure fire way to convince me to uninstall Maneater and disregard anything with your name on it. — Steve Vegvari (@SVegvari) September 5, 2021

Oh wow misogyny in game development, very original. — Michele 🏳️‍🌈🎮 – Bisexual Maelstrom (@GetGoodGirl) September 5, 2021

Here's $1 donated to @FundTexasChoice for every hour I've spent playing a game developed or published by @TripwireInt . I can promise they will be the last. Have a good evening. pic.twitter.com/wizCXbUgIL — Macdeth (@ducksoupysales) September 6, 2021

Ah, I see the problem here. This notice fell on the floor. I'll put it back up. pic.twitter.com/Zg7mvhiNjX — Tom Orden (@8bitpxl) September 5, 2021

thanks for letting me know that your „pro-life“ attitude seems to end at the pregnant persons life. I just deleted maneater off my steam library and am never gonna touch a game of yours on my livestream ever again. it should always be the pregnant persons CHOICE of what to do. — Baso 🏳️‍🌈✨ (@BasoStream) September 5, 2021

