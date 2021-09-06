Well, this is something you don’t see every day.

Tripwire President John Gibson came out in full support of the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. Seems Gibson felt that it was time for people to hear from a different group, the pro-life gamers. And we all know how ugly and hateful and awful the mob can be, and Gibson had to know this as well, so the fact he still did this anyway makes him a total bada*s in our book.

Take a look.

We so dig this.

Seriously.

It was incredibly ballsy because HOOBOY, check out the screeching … it’s impressive, even for pro-aborts:

Trending

Imagine being SO ANGRY with someone for supporting life that you want to destroy them and their work.

Steve is doing it wrong.

Yes. Pro-life is so disgusting.

But abortion is totes great.

*eye roll*

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Pro-life is misogyny?

Hrm.

Yikes.

Pregnant person.

This country is so broken.

Pro-life? Go support Tripwire before the mob puts them out of business.

***

Related:

HA! Drew Holden’s thread of brain-dead media and Lefties EMBARRASSING themselves over Rolling Stone’s fake ivermectin article a DOOZY

‘Not someone to be taken seriously. EVER.’ Adam Kinzinger can’t DEAL when called out by an ACTUAL conservative over his ‘angry’ Biden/Afghanistan tweet

Just DAMNING: Thread proves Biden admin has lied about number of Americans ‘stranded in Afghanistan’ and much more

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionGamersJohn GibsonlawTexasTripwire