Biden lied. People died.

And continue to die.

If you weren’t infuriated at what Biden and his administration have done with Afghanistan before, this thread oughta do it. What an absolute disaster and failure …

And ‘America’ under Biden just shrugs its shoulders.

One week ago, I got this email from retired special forces operator (who is now a friend and partner). I didn't believe him.

Our government abandoned American citizens and longtime allies in Afghanistan to be killed by Taliban?

Yes, and nothing has changed. (1/?) https://t.co/cPjQjeneum — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 5, 2021

And nothing has changed.

Keep going.

Pres. Biden told the American people that no one would be left stranded in Afghanistan. He lied. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 5, 2021

He lied BIG TIME.

Then again, he has been lying for half a century … why would he stop now?

Biden said there are "ongoing efforts in Afghanistan to reopen the airport." That's a lie. The US hasn't even tried to get flights out of AFG. The Qatar government reopened Kabul airport after the US bailed. No Americans can fly in or out from it. WHY NOT? — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 5, 2021

Read that again.

The US hasn’t even tried to get flights out of Afghanistan.

As long as those 6 planes sit on the tarmac at Maz, no other rescue planes can leave. (Kabul airport still not safe for Americans to go there.) There are people waiting to escape that route and the Taliban is hunting them in Maz. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Six planes have been sitting on the ground for a week now because the Taliban will not let them take off.

NOT ONE AMERICAN HAS FLOWN OUT OF AFGHANISTAN IN A WEEK. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Remember when P-sucky told us they wanted to stay there? Classy, as always.

Biden's promise on reopening airports is critical because the US government is lying about how many Americans were stranded in Afghanistan. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Wait, you mean it’s not just a couple hundred Americans we STRANDED over there? The government lied?

Shocking.

Biden and the State Dept claim 100-200 Americans in Afghanistan. Lie. There are between 750-1,000 AMCITS there. Terrified. And my source on the numbers is the US government. They know. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Terrified.

Her source is the government.

They know.

And they keep lying.

The Special Immigration Visa (SIV) holders in Afghanistan are people who worked for our military for up to 20 years. The veterans call them friends. These brave allies are STILL HELPING AMERICA- sharing intel on the ground – and know they are on Taliban "lists" to be killed. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Biden gave the Taliban a list of Americans in the country.

One has to wonder if SIV holders were on that list as well.

The SIVs also fought the Taliban for the US. They were integrated closely with our special forces and the CIA. They speak fluent English. They love America. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Biden told you that "The Taliban has made public commitments … on safe passage for anyone wanting to leave, including those who worked alongside Americans." The POTUS has left these allies in the hands of the Taliban. THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICAN CITIZENS WANT DONE. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Taliban promised safe passage

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right.

That’s why six planes have been sitting grounded for a week.

The Pentagon and State Dept are lying to the public about how many SIV we have left in Afghanistan. They have the database. They know it's about 20,000 people. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

20k people.

Holy crap.

I get emails all day from terrified Americans, Afghans, SIVs begging me to help them escape the Taliban through our group (started a week ago!) #ProjectExodus. We are tracking each of them and giving real time help on movement in the country. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

#ProjectExodus

But we do not have the assets to do this mission. We are veterans and citizens who love our country and God and want to help people being persecuted in Afghanistan. BUT WE WANT THE US GOVERNMENT TO HELP US. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

We need them to do as they promised.

I have called friends/contacts in State Dept, Senate, House, DoD. I offered to give over our list with the passport numbers, SIV application numbers and contact. THEY WON'T TAKE IT. When this is over, I am going to make public every one of their names and their responses. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

The State Department will not take the list of Americans and SIV members who need help … unreal.

I can't keep up with these emails asking for rescue from Afghanistan. I need help. Top of my protonmail right now: "Please start to evacuate us because it’s very terror now and it’s too dangerous for us now and for our lives. Terrorist gathering in Kabul." — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Almost as if Americans were never even there.

Awful.

I've talked to NGO, non profits, charities for help. But no one can do this rescue but a government. We need to rescue at least 750 Americans and then 20,000 SIV. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

She has a ‘to-do’ list for Biden, but we all know he’s likely too busy napping in Delaware to pay any attention.

Here's what Biden needs to do now. 1) Get the damn planes flying out of Afghanistan. Tell the Taliban this is non negotiable. 2) Fly the planes to a US military base overseas (no countries want these people, fine, we'll process) — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Biden to do list con't 3) Call Blinken and tell him State needs to PUT SOMEONE IN CHARGE OF AFGHANISTAN. (The "consul" in Doha that took over for the Embassy in Kuwait is taking in names and not doing anything with them.) — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

3a) State claims the "the Repatriation Form is still functional" for American citizens in Kabul. They need to pull the database now and then RESPOND TO PEOPLE SO THEY KNOW THEY ARE TRACKED BY THE GOVT. Website: https://t.co/O56tlhA74K — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Biden to-do list 4) The (new) State office of AFG Rescue (or whatever they call it) needs to fix the SIV process now. The people who applied –whose lives are in danger –can't go to their interviews because WE DON'T HAVE AN EMBASSY IN AFGHANISTAN ANYMORE. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Biden/State to do list: 5) Email back the SIV applicants and tell them it's received. COMMUNICATE so they don't email me for answers. 6) Do interviews by video! Every Afghan has a phone. PROCESS THEM. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Biden to do list 7) Call Taliban again and tell them you know every name and location of everyone who wants to get the hell out of Afghanistan. IF ANYTHING HAPPENS, WE WILL TAKE MILITARY ACTION 8) Tell SecDef he's authorized to hit targets in AFG that harm Americans or SIVs — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Biden to do list 9) Tell the CIA to share intel with the NRF fighting the Taliban in the North. They are fighting to free their country. HELP THEM. Share intel on Taliban movement and weapons (we are already doing this via #ProjectExodus ) — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Biden to do list (I'm writing this off the top of my head and forgot to put those thread count numbers so I'll wrap with one more) — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

Biden to do list: 10) Talk to the Hill about using $$ to pay for charter flights in/out of Afghanistan. Can't use military anymore. Deal directly with the airlines so Taliban can't tack on bribes. Each of those 6 planes at Maz costs $650 each bc of the $ to Taliban. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) September 6, 2021

In other words, keep your promise, Biden.

***

Related:

And so it begins: Multiple flights with evacuees being held on the ground at Northern Afghanistan airport … by the Taliban (thread)

‘Okay BOOMER’: Jonah Goldberg claiming he is #TeamVindman does NOT go over well, like at all

Oh, PISS OFF! Joe Lockhart DRAGGED for attempting to lecture and shame college football fans for getting back to LIVING