Joe Lockhart is big disappointed in Americans for going to college football games yesterday and enjoying themselves.

How dare people get back to living when they should be focused on being AFRAID, right ?

Dozens of college football games on TV yesterday with 100's of thousands fans in the stadium and not one word about Covid risk, vaccines or masks. It's the latest example of how we don't take Covid seriously and the Sports media turning a blind eye for profit. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 5, 2021

Maybe because…the COVID risk is very, very small in those stadiums? Or are we ignoring science now? https://t.co/e14cXXRjZA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 5, 2021

The only science Joe and others like him care about is the science that allows them to terrify, punish, and shame their family, friends, and neighbors so they can continue to have control. If hundreds of thousands of Americans actually enjoyed themselves TOGETHER yesterday watching an AMERICAN sport, they won’t be quite as hopeless and sad today. They may, in fact, feel good and powerful and ready to get back to normal living.

It’s past time to accept COVID is another virus we are going to have to learn to live with and that hiding in our houses from one another, covering our faces in public, and avoiding life is not the answer.

Thank God. Felt great to experience real life again — ♠️Duchess Of Spades ♠️ (@AnnaDsays) September 5, 2021

Full transparency, this editor cried watching the Wisconsin Badgers ‘jump around’.

I have questions. Did you type this from your basement with two masks on? Did you wipe your keyboard down with an anti-viral when you were done? Does pushing this fear porn turn you on? — 🇺🇸AmErican #FreeVelvet FFS! 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) September 5, 2021

Because we should keep with the doom and gloom 24/7? People need to live their lives without being fearful. Your message is fear and they showed you theirs. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 5, 2021

ZOMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! People LIVING their lives rather than cowering to your FEARMONGERING and CONTROL. pic.twitter.com/h9CNWw6vvR — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) September 5, 2021

pic.twitter.com/Mr0nrHWoV3 — Florida Man – Worlds Worst Superhero (@danmmeyer) September 5, 2021

I'm in favor of colleges opening the stadiums back up for fans!

I'm NOT in favor of some of those SAME colleges expelling students without vaccines. Hypocrites https://t.co/vfSXlZ0wi5 — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) September 5, 2021

Ah ah ah! Many of these stadiums have vax or show negative test requirements—that’s what your CDC director & PRESIDENT said to do! ✅ Also, Mr. Joe—they said localities know BEST when it comes to #covid and we’re not “going back” ✅ Enjoy the game! 🏟🦠🦠🏈 https://t.co/sGpvCXfeK3 pic.twitter.com/6nSdnbuCVH — Harcourt Fenton Mudd 🏴‍☠️🛸 (@HFentonMudd) September 5, 2021

Keep pushing that fear porn Blowhard https://t.co/tIjnQz3tpN — …From Ground Level (@fromgroundlevel) September 5, 2021

I’m sorry you’re afraid. Stay home and let the rest of us live. https://t.co/C6NaNeVTtF — Aaron R. (@cleverhandleguy) September 5, 2021

Chill Joe. It’s all gonna be ok. — Bull$h1T (@DreyerMichael) September 5, 2021

