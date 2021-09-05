Man oh man, Gavin Newsom must know he’s in deep sh*t if he’s going the, ‘Women are awesome because they will vote for me and stuff,’ route. Maybe even he has figured out that locking people down all across the state while he and his friends eat at luxurious restaurants was a bad look.

California Gov. @GavinNewsom: "Women are smarter in politics, smarter in civics, they're smarter in economics. Women rule." pic.twitter.com/HIrDpBF1JA — The Hill (@thehill) September 4, 2021

Pandering to women on Twitter did not go well for Nancy Pelosi’s one-time nephew:

So step down and urge Californians to elect a woman. (Btw watching this on mute is like watching the mannerisms of a car salesman who tells you that you just must get the undercoating and extended warranty) https://t.co/gj2RFw0c8h — Karol Markowicz (@karol) September 5, 2021

That slicked-back hair.

Yup, he definitely comes across as a car salesman.

And a used car salesman at that.

And women can smell a weasel a mile away and know when we are being pandered to. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) September 5, 2021

Patronizing much? I really could not dislike this man more. The only thing more gross than his personality is his results #VoteYesOnTheRecall #RecallGavinNewsom — Lisa Rothstein #BeYourOwnBoss #NOPROAct #RepealAB5 (@davincidiva) September 5, 2021

Then step aside and pick one of the women on the replacement list. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) September 5, 2021

So step aside for Caitlyn?? — Heather2A (@2AAllDay_) September 5, 2021

What a pandering phony — Darla S (@ifdarla) September 5, 2021

Yup.

Gavin knows he’s in trouble.

***

Related:

And there was GREAT rejoicing! Bette Midler suggests Lefty women go on ‘sex strike’ to fight against TX abortion law and ROFL

‘You NEED more than 6?!” Alyssa Milano tweeting about dildos to OWN Texas gun-owners does NOT go the way she planned

‘NO one thought to fact-check?’ Rolling Stone, Rachel Maddow BUSTED pushing FAKE story about OK hospitals overwhelmed with horse dewormer ODs