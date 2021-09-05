Believe it or not, when you’re on Twitter you don’t have to agree or side with either person when two people fighting cross your timeline.

Seriously. Sometimes it’s just better to stay out of it unless of course, you’re looking for a little attention … which is what we assume was going on with Jonah Goldberg.

One doesn’t have to agree with Vindman to disagree with Mandel.

But you all knew that.

Jonah had to know this wouldn’t go over well.

Right?

Nope, not in the least.

Trending

David probably retweeted and liked it, then did a little fist-pump.

See?! That was our point too.

Heh.

Ouch.

Not a single Tweep.

A remarkable self-own indeed.

Jonah. C’mon man.

***

Related:

Oh, PISS OFF! Joe Lockhart DRAGGED for attempting to lecture and shame college football fans for getting back to LIVING

‘You look like a used car salesman! LOL!’ Women TEAR into Gavin Newsom for his DESPERATE attempt at pandering to them

‘NO one thought to fact-check?’ Rolling Stone, Rachel Maddow BUSTED pushing FAKE story about OK hospitals overwhelmed with horse dewormer ODs

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexander VindmanJonah GoldbergJosh Mandel