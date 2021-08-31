Don’t worry everyone, Biden says the evacuation from Afghanistan was an extraordinary success.

Not just a success, everyone, but an EXTRAORDINARY success.

Wow.

This was bad.

He just doesn’t get it.

He keeps arguing something nobody is saying …

Trending

Note, Biden was against the mission that killed Bin Laden.

Even ABC News isn’t buying this crap.

Watch:

Biden keeps arguing that HE NEEDED TO END THE WAR …

He doesn’t seem to grasp the way he retreated (that’s what this was, a retreat) is what people are so angry about.

And of course, the Left is pissed at ABC News for being honest about the train wreck that IS Joe Biden:

How dare she be honest!

Funny watching these same people screech at the media for not being fair to their guy.

And we do mean funny HA HA.

***

