Don’t worry everyone, Biden says the evacuation from Afghanistan was an extraordinary success.

Not just a success, everyone, but an EXTRAORDINARY success.

Wow.

This was bad.

U.S. President Biden calls evacuation from Afghanistan an extraordinary success https://t.co/d7SccN4roW pic.twitter.com/l5AJV7Fg3O — Reuters (@Reuters) August 31, 2021

He just doesn’t get it.

He keeps arguing something nobody is saying …

"We succeeded in what we set out to do in Afghanistan over a decade ago, and then we stayed another decade. It was time to end this war" US President Joe Biden said America accomplished its goals when Osama Bin Laden was killed in 2011 https://t.co/UzWABRnZe3 pic.twitter.com/MKzj66CL4G — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 31, 2021

Note, Biden was against the mission that killed Bin Laden.

Even ABC News isn’t buying this crap.

Watch:

.@MarthaRaddatz on Pres. Biden's Afghanistan remarks: "It was a very successful evacuation. We did get more than 120K people out of there. But he's conflating the withdrawal with the evacuation…they didn't realize the Taliban would take over so quickly." https://t.co/OFwDNGdoqo pic.twitter.com/wAGor4pVkO — ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2021

Biden keeps arguing that HE NEEDED TO END THE WAR …

He doesn’t seem to grasp the way he retreated (that’s what this was, a retreat) is what people are so angry about.

Biden was absolutely clueless. His incompetence cost the lives of American soldiers and stranded hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan. How dare he claim any kind of success at all! — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) August 31, 2021

Mr. Biden's message to the public seems to be: Nothing to see here. Forget everything and move on. — Advisor Jay | Wisdom on Demand (@EducatedWisely) August 31, 2021

And of course, the Left is pissed at ABC News for being honest about the train wreck that IS Joe Biden:

Martha has a very bitter take on the end of this forever war. I’m very disappointed in her reporting on the withdrawal/evacuation. Amherst — Kafaka (@madge_maisie) August 31, 2021

How dare she be honest!

Go away — Shannon Edrie 💙 (@Shannonedrie) August 31, 2021

How about ABC tells the president how it should be done?! You’ve got experts! — Baba Jaga (@AnnaKub10184673) August 31, 2021

Funny watching these same people screech at the media for not being fair to their guy.

And we do mean funny HA HA.

***

Related:

No, REALLY you guys! Biden White House says pulling troops was ‘best way’ to help Americans they stranded in Afghanistan

Dude. Really? State Dept Spox tough-tweeting about Taliban needing to ‘meet its obligations’ leads to some IMPRESSIVE pointing and laughing

‘That’s a LIE’: Glenn Beck DROPS State Dept. for claiming ‘only a few hundred Americans are trying to leave Afghanistan’ cuz he has RECEIPTS