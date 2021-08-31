Don’t worry you guys, there are just a few hundred Americans in Afghanistan and Jen Psaki has reassured us they are not ‘stranded’ and that some of them even want to stay.

YEAH, RIGHT.

Glenn Beck says he has received far more than a few hundred requests for help from Americans trying to evacuate Afghanistan …

Watch:

The State Department says only a few hundred Americans are still trying to leave Afghanistan. I'm sorry, but that's a LIE. We have WAY more requests than that coming in from people begging us to help them escape. pic.twitter.com/i3rrRMy6Ej — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 30, 2021

And Beck would KNOW since he’s been trying to all but do the State Dept’s job for them when it comes to helping Americans come home.

You my friend are presenting REAL "inconvenient truths"-God bless you for your efforts: Afghanistan, etc. I got engaged right before 9/11, this war has been with my family the entire time we've been together-don't like that we stayed so long, my heart is broken how we're leaving. — Unaffiliated (@UnaffiliatedV) August 30, 2021

One left behind is too many!!!🇺🇸 — Leslie Sheffield (@lcsheffi81) August 31, 2021

ONLY – a few hundred?!?! How about 1 is too many and a problem!! WTF?!?! — Bredtski (@Bredtski) August 30, 2021

And isn’t that REALLY the point we should be making? Even one American who does not want to stay under Taliban rule should be not stranded (Sorry, P-sucky, but they are STRANDED), let alone hundreds if not thousands.

This is such an absolute failure by this administration and sadly, this country.

If it’s one it’s too many — Patrick Williams (@Patrick34077455) August 31, 2021

Oh my god I can’t believe the US has left them I am so sad and I couldn’t imagine what they are going through — TammyCalif (@BellaDonnaTami) August 30, 2021

Thanks for reporting the #truth! — Media On Mission (@MediaOnMission) August 30, 2021

Right?

Someone has to.

***

Related:

‘DISGUSTING’: Gold Star Mom of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Shana Chappell, suspended from Facebook/Instagram for BRUTAL letter to Biden

‘Read the SCIENCE!’ Rand Paul KNEECAPS every ‘snot-nosed journalist’ who accosted him and denigrated natural immunity

Oh FFS! Blue-check tells unvaccinated people it’s ‘time to make an end-of-life plan’ and WOW that’s a LOTTA backfire