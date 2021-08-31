Don’t worry you guys, there are just a few hundred Americans in Afghanistan and Jen Psaki has reassured us they are not ‘stranded’ and that some of them even want to stay.

YEAH, RIGHT.

Glenn Beck says he has received far more than a few hundred requests for help from Americans trying to evacuate Afghanistan …

Watch:

And  Beck would KNOW since he’s been trying to all but do the State Dept’s job for them when it comes to helping Americans come home.

And isn’t that REALLY the point we should be making? Even one American who does not want to stay under Taliban rule should be not stranded (Sorry, P-sucky, but they are STRANDED), let alone hundreds if not thousands.

This is such an absolute failure by this administration and sadly, this country.

Right?

Someone has to.

***

Tags: AfghanistanGlenn BeckState Department