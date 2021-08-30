Nothing inspires someone who is unvaccinated to vaccinate like trying to scare them into it. *eye roll*
"If you chose not to get the vaccine it's time to let your doctors know what ending well looks like for you. Share the document with loved ones, consider what treatments you're willing to undergo. This helps us—your doctors—provide the best possible care."https://t.co/TenOgYrJGN
— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 30, 2021
Oh FFS.
From Newsweek:
If you chose not to get the vaccine, it’s time for you to let your doctors know what ending well looks like for you.
For some of you, COVID-19 will be the deadliest virus you will face in your life. If you are holding off on getting vaccinated, there is one important thing that you should consider doing: complete an advance directive—a document explaining how you want medical decisions about you to be made if you cannot speak for yourself.
We are all entitled to choices. If you’re not interested in vaccination to protect yourself from an infection—or to protect immunocompromised people, older adults and children who have not yet had the chance to receive a vaccine—then please take time to ponder your wishes should you become hospitalized.
As healthcare workers, we aim to support people in living happy, healthy, meaningful lives. Regardless of your vaccination status, we will treat you. We took an oath to heal our patients and relieve suffering any way possible, but we want to do so in a manner that is dignified.
We don’t even know where to begin with how awful and ugly this crap is.
Honestly this is so silly. The covid mortality rate per 100,000 is less than 1%. Even with the much greater risk of death without a vaccine, telling you to buy a plot of land if you didn't get it makes no sense. The mortality rate for smoking is higher than that.
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 30, 2021
End of life plan….
for a virus with a survival rate of over 99%.
Christ, this is idiotic
— Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 30, 2021
Are we doing this for patients that suffer from obesity, as well?
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) August 30, 2021
Do you drive a vehicle? It's time to make an end-of-life plan.
— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 30, 2021
I just survived covid. It was a head cold. I'm 61 years old.
— Horace Unsophisticated Head 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@HoraceHead1) August 30, 2021
My stepdaughter (17), nephew (25) mother in law (76) sister in law (41) all have and have had Covid in the past week and a half, 2 just got it. All are unvaccinated, none had symptoms except loss of taste/smell, minor cold symptoms. It is NOT automatic death.
— Stacey. (@staceylmayo) August 30, 2021
But REEEEEEEEEEEEE.
Wow. I don't think the neighbors who had COVID had an EOL plan.
Oh, wait – they survived with no medical assistance, just like millions of other people. pic.twitter.com/2gN56e8GPj
— Rocket Bunny 🚀 (@RocketBunnyX1) August 30, 2021
Disgusting and ridiculous fear mongering.
This is made specifically to scare people, using only the most loosely related facts and data.
Nothing real suggests what this article is peddling is necessary in any way.
This is, purposely, ridiculous.
— Exhausted 🍷 Merchant (@RaySchneid) August 30, 2021
99.4% survive pic.twitter.com/7PUrc7I4DF
— Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) August 30, 2021
Seriously.
Just stop.
***
Related:
‘Strange thing’: ABC attempts to spin Biden’s TANKING poll numbers with their OWN poll and YEAH … ain’t nobody buyin’ it
‘Colossal INCOMPETENCE’: David Harsanyi OWNS Glenn Kessler for trying to defend Biden’s FAIL in Afghanistan by attacking his critics
‘Should be sh*t-canned’: Iowahawk’s ‘How it Started/How it’s Going’ thread on Biden and Afghanistan is BRUTALLY perfect